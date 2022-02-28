Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass release date and rewards in India

Free Fire MAX Season 45 Elite Pass is coming to an end today and the players are anxiously anticipating the release of the new pass. The pass is usually available at the beginning of each month and provides access to a large number of cosmetic items in the game.

Many Free Fire players widely regard it as one of the most valuable items available in the game. It provides them with an opportunity to collect a wide variety of themed cosmetics like bundles, backpacks, gun skin loot boxes and more for a much lower cost.

Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass

Start date, price, and theme

The new Elite Pass will start after the completion of the existing one (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass will be accessible from the beginning of the month, on March 1, 2022, in the same way as all other passes have been. The upcoming pass is called Cooper Prodigies and has tons of rewards in the store.

Users can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds.

Pre-order

Copper Prodigies is also available for pre-order (Image via Garena)

Gamers can also pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds to receive the exclusive pre-order reward of Chimney Engine Loot Box. However, users need to be quick while making this decision as this option will only be available for the next few hours.

All those users looking to purchase the Elite Bundle upon release can consider pre-ordering for additional value.

Rewards

The developers have provided a glimpse of the two outfits - Mechnicia Bronze Bundle and Mechanician Brass Bundle. The following are some other rewards that have been revealed on the page:

Bike Copper Light

UMP Copper Light

Gear Engineer Jacket

Bronzed Owl avatar

USP Copper Light

Mech Bunny Skyboard

Bronzed Owl banner

Grenade Gas Blast

Machine Dolly Avatar

Genius Skull Loot Box

Smart Bunny Backpack

Those who are interested may watch the video above for a look at all of the leaked rewards. Furthermore, it is only a matter of time before the official release of Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass, and they can acquire the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen