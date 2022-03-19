Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 47 release date, leaked rewards, price, and more

Garena introduces a new Elite Pass each month centered on a particular theme in Free Fire MAX. Typically, it includes various visually appealing and eye-catching costumes, as well as skins for items such as vehicles, firearms, surfboards, backpacks, and more.

With half of the Season 46 Elite Pass Copper Prodigies complete, gamers are anticipating the release of the forthcoming Elite Pass, which will include an altogether new collection of items.

Free Fire MAX Season 47 Elite Pass

The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is one of the most valuable assets. Some items released in the first few passes have become rare commodities.

Release date

The new pass starts at the month's start and is available throughout the month. Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass will start on 1 April and be available until 30 April.

Price

The prize of the Elite Pass is expected to remain the same (Image via Garena)

The pass features both paid and free collectibles, but the former easily outweighs the free options. Gamer can usually upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds. The prices do vary depending on the server.

However, purchasing a pass will not net users all the rewards, as they need to grind the missions to collect the badges and earn the rewards.

Leaked rewards

The leaks for Elite Pass Season 47 surfaced months in advance, and some of them are:

Jeep – Sky Legend at 0 badge

Azure Myth avatar at ten badges

Faraway Fog Jacket at 15 badges

Azure Myth banner at 30 badges

Ink of the Past avatar at 40 badges

Inktail Duchess Bundle at 50 badges

M60 – Porcelain Rush at 80 badges

Bamboo Scroll at 100 badges

Ink of the Past banner at 115 badges

P90 – Porcelain Rush at 125 badges

Scenic Pond Loot Box at 150 badges

Lotus Throne Backpack at 195 badges

Brushtail Duke Bundle at 225 badges

These are just leaks, and they may or may not be added with the pass. Hence must be taken with a pinch of salt. Players can watch the video above to catch a glimpse of the items.

