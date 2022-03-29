×
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47: Release date, time, price, and more

The Season 47 Elite Pass will release soon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Mar 29, 2022 12:19 PM IST
A new Elite Pass is introduced by Free Fire and Free Fire MAX every month with the commencement of a new season. Every Elite Pass has a specific theme and offers players exciting in-game accessories based on the said theme.

Copper Prodigies was the theme of the Season 46 Elite Pass (Image via Garena)
Season 46 is currently underway and will conclude on 31 March 2022. Here are all the rewards that were offered by the current Elite Pass:

  • 0 Badges - 50x Gold
  • 5 Badges - Neon Dolly (Avatar)
  • 10 Badges - 3x Scan
  • 20 Badges - 1x Pet Food
  • 30 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher
  • 40 Badges - Gear Wear Jacket
  • 50 Badges - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 60 Badges - 1x Fragment Crate
  • 70 Badges - 1x Discount Coupon
  • 80 Badges - 1x Pet Food
  • 85 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
  • 90 Badges - 300x Gold
  • 100 Badges - Pastel Work T-shirt
  • 120 Badges - 3x Summon Airdrop
  • 130 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher
  • 140 Badges - 3x Resupply Map
  • 145 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
  • 150 Badges - Night Neon (Banner)
  • 160 Badges - 500x Gold
  • 170 Badges - 1x Fragment Case II
  • 180 Badges - 3x Bonfires
  • 190 Badges - 1x Gold Royale Voucher
  • 200 Badges - Neon Bunny Backpack
  • 205 Badges - 1x Evo Gun Token Box
  • 210 Badges - 3x Gold Royale Voucher
  • 220 Badges - 3x Bounty Token
  • 225 Badges - 500x Universal Fragments

Free Fire: Season 47 Elite Pass release date and price

The new season of Free Fire is all set to commence on 1 April 2022, and is expected to be available to players around 4 AM IST. As always, the season will continue to last for a month. The theme for the Season 47 Elite Pass is “Scrolls of Azure.”

The price of the Elite Pass remains the same (Image via Garena)
There are two variants of the Elite Pass that do not change regardless of the season. They are:

  • Elite Pass
  • Elite Bundle

While the price of the Elite Pass is 499 diamonds, the Elite Bundle is worth 999 diamonds. The pre-order for the Season 47 Elite Pass has commenced.

The pre-order for the Season 47 Elite Pass has commenced (Image via Garena)
Mobile gamers who pre-order will be awarded a Sheer Hat. Aside from the vast range of rewards, there are two main costume bundles: Brushtail Duke and Inktail Duchess, that players can claim.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
