List of free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46 (MAX version)

The Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass – Copper Prodigies has commenced today, bringing in an attractive range of cosmetic items. Players can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 diamonds. Moreover, gamers can only purchase any one of these.
Even if players do not have enough diamonds to upgrade the pass, they may receive the rewards from the free variant. However, compared to the premium options, the items are minimal.
Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass free rewards
A jacket, T-shirt, and other items such as an avatar and a banner are available in the free variant. Here is the complete list of free rewards in Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass:
- 50x Gold at 0 Badges
- Neon Dolly (Avatar) at 5 Badges
- 3x Scan at 10 Badges
- 1x Pet Food at 20 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher at 30 Badges
- Gear Wear Jacket at 40 Badges
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges
- 1x Fragment Crate at 60 Badges
- 1x Discount Coupon at 70 Badges
- 1x Pet Food at 80 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box at 85 Badges
- 300x Gold at 90 Badges
- Pastel Work T-shirt at 100 Badges
- 3x Summon Airdrop at 120 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher at 130 Badges
- 3x Resupply Map at 140 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box at 145 Badges
- Night Neon (Banner) at 150 Badges
- 500x Gold at 160 Badges
- 1x Fragment Case II at 170 Badges
- 3x Bonfires at 180 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher at 190 Badges
- Neon Bunny Backpack at 200 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box at 205 Badges
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher at 210 Badges
- 3x Bounty Token at 220 Badges
- 500x Universal Fragments at 225 Badges
Free Fire players must complete a set of Daily and Weekly missions that provide them with badges and allow them to progress through the pass to get rewards. They also have the option to purchase badges using diamonds as well.
End date
Elite Passes are offered every month, and Season 46 of the game began today. It will come to an end on the 31 March. As a result, players will have plenty of time to obtain the necessary number of badges.