List of free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46 (MAX version)

The Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass – Copper Prodigies has commenced today, bringing in an attractive range of cosmetic items. Players can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 diamonds. Moreover, gamers can only purchase any one of these.

Even if players do not have enough diamonds to upgrade the pass, they may receive the rewards from the free variant. However, compared to the premium options, the items are minimal.

Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass free rewards

A jacket, T-shirt, and other items such as an avatar and a banner are available in the free variant. Here is the complete list of free rewards in Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass:

50x Gold at 0 Badges

Neon Dolly (Avatar) at 5 Badges

3x Scan at 10 Badges

1x Pet Food at 20 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 30 Badges

Gear Wear Jacket at 40 Badges

1x Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges

1x Fragment Crate at 60 Badges

1x Discount Coupon at 70 Badges

1x Pet Food at 80 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box at 85 Badges

300x Gold at 90 Badges

Pastel Work T-shirt at 100 Badges

3x Summon Airdrop at 120 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 130 Badges

3x Resupply Map at 140 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box at 145 Badges

Night Neon (Banner) at 150 Badges

500x Gold at 160 Badges

1x Fragment Case II at 170 Badges

3x Bonfires at 180 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher at 190 Badges

Neon Bunny Backpack at 200 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box at 205 Badges

3x Gold Royale Voucher at 210 Badges

3x Bounty Token at 220 Badges

500x Universal Fragments at 225 Badges

Free Fire players must complete a set of Daily and Weekly missions that provide them with badges and allow them to progress through the pass to get rewards. They also have the option to purchase badges using diamonds as well.

End date

There are 31 days for it to end (Image via Garena)

Elite Passes are offered every month, and Season 46 of the game began today. It will come to an end on the 31 March. As a result, players will have plenty of time to obtain the necessary number of badges.

