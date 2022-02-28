Best apps to get free diamonds and Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

The Elite Pass arises as one of the primary sources for players to obtain new and exclusive cosmetics such as costumes in Free Fire MAX. However, the pass has to be purchased using diamonds to get the premium rewards, with two different variants being available at ₹499 and ₹999.

Not everyone has the means to spend real money on diamonds, so they look for other alternatives. Here are a few apps that can assist players in their search for free diamonds.

Note: This article only guides the players on getting free diamonds and not the Elite Pass. However, the collected diamonds can be used when buying the pass in Free Fire MAX.

Apps to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The best way to get Free Fire MAX diamonds at no cost is by using the Google Opinion Rewards app. Simple surveys are provided to players, and they can complete them in return for Google Play Credits.

Users may keep doing the surveys and racking up credits, which they can later use to purchase diamonds within the game directly.

2) Booyah

Booyah is one of the best apps to get diamonds and free rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Diamonds and other free rewards like skins, characters, and more are featured in the events offered on the Booyah application. The app is made by Garena themselves, so there is no doubt regarding its authenticity.

Participating in events on the app is another great way to get diamonds for free. However, a Free Fire account has to be linked first.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is one of the many GPT (GetPaidTo) apps on Android. In essence, individuals are required to complete certain tasks, such as surveys, in exchange for money or gift cards.

They can continue doing the same until they become eligible to cash out their earnings.

Another thing that users must remember is that they must not utilize illegal methods like unlimited diamond generators to earn diamonds for free, as these can get their accounts banned. Additionally, individuals can also take part in giveaways to have a chance at receiving the in-game currency or the Elite Pass for free.

