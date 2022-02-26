How to pre-order Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass in MAX version

The release of a new Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX is widely anticipated by the game’s entire community, as it will allow players to get exclusive themed rewards. With February quickly approaching its conclusion, the Season 45 pass will be expiring in the next few days.

Subsequently, the Season 46 Elite Pass will be making its way into the game soon. Garena has already introduced the pre-order phase, and users can get an exclusive reward for completing the same.

Step-by-step guide to pre-order Free Fire Season 46 Elite Pass

The phase will be available until 28 February (Image via Garena)

The pre-order process for the upcoming Elite Pass has been included in Free Fire MAX, much to players’ excitement. It will be available to them until 28 February, and individuals will be required to pay 999 diamonds for it.

Upon doing so, they will be entitled to get the benefits of the Elite Bundle, which includes 50 additional Badges instantly. Furthermore, they will receive a special reward, Chimney Engine Loot Box.

Here are the detailed steps to complete the pre-order:

Step 1: Users should start the Free Fire MAX application on their mobile phones. Once it is open, they will have to visit the ‘Elite Pass’ section.

Step 2: Once the ongoing Season 45 pass opens up, individuals must tap on the icon beside the ‘Upgrade’ option. A pop-up will appear, where they should tap on the ‘Pre-order’ button.

Tap on the 'Pre-order' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, the pre-order section will emerge on their screens where they must tap on the ’999 diamonds’ button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the pre-order which they must do to complete the procedure.

Confirm the procedure for the pre-order (Image via Garena)

Users who do not wish to spend 999 diamonds or do not have the means to shell out that high quantity will have to wait for the pass to begin in March and purchase the standard version for the lower cost of 499 diamonds.

Rewards for the Season 46 Elite Pass were leaked a while back, and readers can check them out here.

