Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite pass leaked rewards and bundles

Elite Pass is a priced component of Free Fire MAX, and this tier-based reward system provides the players with an opportunity to acquire numerous exclusive items, including costumes and more. Each month, a new iteration of the pass is released by Garena, providing the community with fresh content.

Presently, the Season 45 pass is underway in the battle royale title, and users are hyped up about the commencement of the next one, which is rapidly approaching. The article below will discuss various leaks regarding its bundles and other rewards.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 46 leaked bundles

Like all the other Elite Passes in Free Fire MAX, the upcoming Season 46 will also feature two exclusive bundles that all players who purchased the pass will be able to acquire.

The female bundle (Image via Ardour FF)

The female costume, the Mechnicia Bronze Bundle, will be available for redemption when users reach 50 Badges. However, the male one, the Mechnician Brass Bundle, will be at the highest tier of 225 Badges.

The male bundle (Image via Ardour FF)

Both sets definitely look quite vibrant and unique, with interested players advised to purchase the upcoming pass.

List of leaked rewards

Listed below are a few leaked items from the pass:

0 Badges: Motor Bike – Copper Light

Collect 10 Badges: UMP – Copper Light

Collect 15 Badges: Gear Engineer Jacket

Collect 30 Badges: Machine Dolly (Banner)

Collect 40 Badges: Bronzed Owl (Avatar)

Collect 50 Badges: Mechnicia Bronze Bundle

Collect 80 Badges: USP – Copper Light

Collect 100 Badges: Mech Bunny Skyboard

Collect 125 Badges: Grenade – Gas Blast

Collect 150 Badges: Genius Skull Loot Box

Collect 195 Badges: Smart Bunny Backpack

Collect 225 Badges: Mechnician Brass Bundle



Other details of the Season 46 pass

Once the current pass concludes, the next pass of Free Fire MAX will commence shortly after and should be available by 1 March 2022, which is less than a week away. The developers are likely to incorporate the pre-order phase in the coming days.

The pricing for the Season 46 pass will mostly remain the same, with users paying 499 diamonds for the Elite Pass and 999 diamonds for the Elite Upgrade.

