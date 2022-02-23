5 best items to get with diamonds in Free Fire MAX store

Diamonds are a premium currency in Free Fire MAX. Acquired by real money, individuals can use diamonds to purchase elite passes, characters and more. They can also be used for purposes like altering nicknames and changing guild names.

There are tons of items available in the in-game store for gamers to spend their diamonds on. However, because the currency is so valuable, people look for the best options to spend it.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 items to buy with diamonds in Free Fire MAX

5) Weapon Loot Crates/Boxes

These are present in on the crates (Image via Garena)

Gun skins are a crucial part of the battle royale title since they improve particular attributes of firearms. Subsequently, weapon loot crates are popular with players looking for the best deals.

Loot crates allow players to unbox a trial version or a permanent edition of the gun skin, which they may employ on the battlefield to emerge triumphant.

4) Pets

Pets can provide players with a significant advantage on the battlefield. There are around 20 of them available for purchase in Free Fire MAX, and each of them (apart from the two default ones) possess a distinct set of abilities.

Nonetheless, individuals must keep in mind that they are not cheap and have a hefty price tag, with most costing 699 diamonds.

3) Emotes

Emotes in the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Emotes allow players to communicate with one another using specific actions. However, they are usually used to taunt enemies after individuals overpower them.

The popularity of emotes is pretty apparent, with the vast bulk of the game’s community seeking to obtain them. Subsequently, gamers can acquire the ones present in the in-game store for diamonds.

2) Costumes

Several bundles are available (Image via Garena)

Costume bundles are among the most desired items among Free Fire MAX players due to their aesthetics. They are classified into several categories based on their rarity, with legendary being the most precious. Players can obtain bundles through the in-game store for 1499 diamonds.

Costumes of other rarities are available for 899, 499, 299, and 199 diamonds.

1) Characters

Similar to pets, characters also feature unique abilities, and so, purchasing them by spending diamonds is one of the wisest decisions that players can make in Free Fire MAX. The best options that they can pick up include K, Alok, and Dimitri, due to their incredible abilities.

However, users should keep in mind that they should never spend diamonds on characters that are also available for purchase using gold, as it is a waste of valuable resources.

Edited by Saman