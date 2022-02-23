How to top up diamonds in Free Fire MAX to get legendary Gloo Wall from Moco Store

Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX are one of the primary events through which developers bring new items to the game. Among them is Moco Store, a new event that commenced today, featuring several costume bundles and Gloo Wall skins.

The event will be available for seven days, and many players in the game's community are delighted with the arrival since they are guaranteed six unique items for 834 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Guide to top up diamonds

Users can select any one of the items (Image via Garena)

Players can follow the steps listed below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Visit the in-game top-up center by clicking on the 'Diamond' icon.

Step 2: The following options will be available on the screen:

100 diamonds: INR 80

310 diamonds: INR 250

520 diamonds: INR 400

1060 diamonds: INR 800

2180 diamonds: INR 1600

5600 diamonds: INR 4000

Step 3: Gamers can choose any pack of diamonds based on their preferences and then proceed with the payment to get the diamonds.

Subsequently, they can spend diamonds in the Moco Store.

How to get Gloo Wall from the Moco Store

Players are required to select one item from the 'Grand Prize' pool and one from the 'Bonus Prizes' pool before proceeding with their draws in the Moco Store. The Grand Prize segment features the following Gloo Walls:

Gloo Wall – Booyah Day Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

Once individuals have picked one item from the different segments, they can begin withdrawing the rewards from the overall prize pool, which will feature their two selections, alongside four other items. Thus, they will recieve a total of six items.

The spin costs are in Moco Store are 9, 19, 49, 79, 179, and 499 diamonds, respectively. Since the items are not repeated, players will receive everything after completing six spins.

Note: Users can select a single item from each segment in the Moco Store. So, they can get only one Gloo Wall skin.

Edited by Saman