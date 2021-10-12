How to get free emotes in Free Fire MAX

Emotes are one of the most distinctive and desirable cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. The majority of them can be purchased by players with diamonds from the in-game shop. However, not everyone has the means to use real currency to obtain diamonds.

This prompts people to look for different ways to earn free diamonds or emotes. The following are a few methods that can assist them in accomplishing the same.

Guide on getting free emotes in Free Fire MAX

Free diamonds

Google Opinion Rewards is the best method to get free diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Users can earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX by using Google Opinion Rewards. Later on, the diamonds gained can be used to purchase emotes in the battle royale title.

After downloading the application, the first thing players must do is create a profile by inputting information such as their age, name, and other details. Following that, they will be given surveys to complete to receive Google Play Credits.

These credits can be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire. It is recommended that players conserve their credits and utilize them on super airdrops, which deliver a more significant number of diamonds for a lesser price.

Redeem codes and more

Players can get free rewards from redeem codes in Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are perhaps the simplest way to obtain free rewards. In Free Fire MAX, specific redeem codes provide users with a chance to receive an emote at no cost. As a result, players should be on the lookout for any new codes.

Also, in line with the FFIC, developers have set up live watching milestones, and one of the rewards offered in the 400 thousand live watching milestone event is the 'One-Finger Pushup' emote.

After the live watching milestone is surpassed, users can choose between these rewards (Image via Fre Fire)

Also Read

If the viewership threshold is reached, players will be given the option to select one of four items.

Aside from these two, some top-up events also feature emotes as one of the rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish