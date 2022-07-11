How to apply for OB35 Free Fire Advance Server APK Activation Code on Android devices today

Before every significant Free Fire update rolls out, an Advance Server is released so players can test the features released via the update. To enter the server, they must mandatorily have an Activation Code.

The OB35 Advance Server can now be accessed by mobile gamers who have received the Activation Code from the developers. Using this code, they can enter the Advance Server and try out its new features.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server availability

Timeline of the current Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The OB35 Advance Server became accessible to users on 7 July. They will be able to test the features for four more days before it shuts down on 14 July.

The progress in the Advance Server will not be reflected in the actual game and will be lost when the server is shut down.

Players have to log in using the account linked to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

To receive the Activation Code to enter the server, Free Fire gamers must first register by following the below steps:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to head to the official Advance Server website or tap here to be redirected.

Step 2: They will need to log in via Google or Facebook. Users should ensure that the option they choose is linked to their Free Fire accounts.

Step 3: They should fill out their email address.

Step 4: Finally, applicants can tap the Join Now button.

The Activation Code is a must for readers to join the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Note: There is no guarantee that players who are registering will automatically receive the Activation Code. The code is given out to a select few players and majorly depends on the luck of the applier. Moreover, since the Advance Server has been accessed by many, the chances of receiving an Activation Code are less.

Users who receive the Activation Code must go to the same website, log in, and download the OB35 Advancer Server APK. Once they have installed it, they have to enter the code to enjoy the exciting features the developers are offering.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, individuals from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

