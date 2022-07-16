Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date for India server: All you need to know

The awaited OB35 update will arrive in Free Fire MAX shortly, and mobile gamers are already hyped up about it. Since the update will be followed by the battle royale game’s fifth anniversary, players are even more excited for the forthcoming month.

Both game versions, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, get the update on the same day. Android and iOS users must head to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on the update date.

Date of arrival of Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The Battle In Style Calendar reveals the date of release of the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

Even if Garena has not made any official announcements about the date of arrival of the OB35 update, players have drawn their conclusions from the hint given in-game.

In the list of events revealed by Free Fire MAX a few days ago under the theme “Battle In Style,” it was mentioned that mobile gamers would be able to claim “New Update Login Rewards” on 20 July 2022.

Furthermore, the following statement was mentioned in bold block letters:

“MORE REWARDS AVAILABLE AFTER NEW PATCH 20 JULY.”

The login rewards that users can claim on update date (Image via Garena)

Hence, users can determine that the new patch will arrive on 20 July 2022. Here are the rewards they can claim if they log in on the update date and its subsequent days (from 20 July to 23 July 2022):

Day 1 – 2 Weapon Royale Voucher, 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2 Pet Food

Day 2 – 150 Universal Fragments

Note: Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale Vouchers expire on 31 July 2022.

The exact time of the update has not been revealed, but mobile gamers can expect it to roll out between 10 and 11 am IST. This can be deduced from the previous trends pertaining to the release of major Free Fire MAX updates.

Maintenance time

On the date of every update, the servers of the battle royale game are taken down to prepare it to support the features of the upcoming update. During this time, players cannot enjoy the battle royale title.

As per the previous updates, the maintenance time usually lasts for approximately nine hours. The servers were taken down at around 9 am IST and were launched back up at around 5:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far