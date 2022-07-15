When will Free Fire OB35 update be available to download on Android and iOS?

The following two months will undoubtedly be jam-packed for players of Free Fire and its MAX version. Initially, the OB35 update is slated for July, and the new features will keep users occupied.

The developers will follow this with a greater celebration than ever to commemorate the game's fifth anniversary.

Since the release of the Advance Server, gamers have had their eyes set on the upcoming update. The developers further posted multiple teasers of the features, contributing to fans' excitement as the patch certainly looks to bring changes to make them enjoyable.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and fans in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can, however, play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB35 release date and time

The Battle in Style calendar in the Indian server of MAX version (Image via Garena)

A few days back, Garena incorporated Battle in Style in the Free Fire MAX India server, which offers a detailed overview of events lined up in the coming week. One event that has particularly caught gamers' attention is the New Updates Login Rewards scheduled for 20 July.

Based on this event, it is reasonable to think that the OB35 patch will be released on 20 July 2022. In addition, regular and MAX versions receive updates on the same day. Thus, users can download the OB35 update on Android and iOS devices on the date above.

As most are already aware, for any major update, Garena takes the server offline for maintenance to ensure a smooth transition to the new version. The developers usually release the patch a few hours after the planned maintenance begins, which might also be the case for this version.

The maintenance schedule for the OB34 update (Image via Garena/Instagram)

The servers were offline for the last few Free Fire updates from around 4:00 am (UTC +0) to 12:00 pm (UTC +0). Hence, the update can be expected to be launched around 6:00 am to 8:00 am (UTC +0).

Players can download the patch through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and it is only after maintenance they can access Free Fire once the servers are up and running.

Features

The developers have already confirmed a set of features on their social media handles for the upcoming OB35 update. The patch is said to include a new SMG called Bizon.

At the same time, it will also bring in multiple weapon adjustments, such as G36, M24, M1887, Famas, Scar, M14, and even UMP. Miguel's ability will also change and provide EP even after knocking out opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far