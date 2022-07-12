Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date in India: All you need to know

Free Fire MAX has regular updates that add new content and variety to the battle royale experience. Garena releases a patch once every several months, and OB34 is currently the latest release update of the game.

However, quite a lot of time has passed since the current update was released, and the anticipation for the OB35 version has engrossed the community. Users are excited about what the developers have planned for the release, and the ongoing Advance Server has provided some clear hints.

The following section details the exact release date of the OB35 update in India.

Release date of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update in India

The calendar reveals the release date of the OB35 version (Image via Garena)

The developers have officially disclosed the release date for the OB35 update in the new 'Battle in Style' event calendar, which was recently added to Free Fire MAX. The confirmed date for the update's launch is 20 July, which matches the previously estimated date.

Like most patches, Garena will give users unique rewards after they install the latest version on their devices. Furthermore, once the update is complete, players will also find a brand new Gold Royale.

Maintenance details

Details about the maintenance break (Image via Garena)

A maintenance break is usually observed just before an update is made available. During this period, users won't be able to access the game's servers, and they won't be able to play the game either.

In India, the maintenance period generally begins in the morning and continues until 5.00 pm - 6.00 pm. The following is a rundown of the anticipated schedule for the maintenance:

Start time: 9.00 am - 9:30 am IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5.00 pm - 6.00 pm IST (UTC +5:30)

The timeframes above are based on those of prior releases. The developers will provide the exact schedule on 19 July or the day of the patch. Players can follow the game's social media accounts to stay informed.

New Clash Squad season

Season 14 will begin after the current one ends on 21 July (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX updates are typically predicted based on Clash Squad seasons. Accordingly, players will find a new season of the game mode on 21 July after the release of the OB35 version.

All users will have their ranks reset based on the one they were placed in during the previous season. They will have to work their way up the tiers once again to unlock the various rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far