How to get the free Battle in Style emote in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire provides players with access to a plethora of cosmetic items, most of which can be purchased with diamonds. Emotes, in particular, are highly sought after in the game’s community.

As not every user has the financial means to purchase diamonds, they must rely on different methods to obtain emotes. One of the most efficient methods is to participate in the events that often take place in the game.

The following section will help gamers attain the Battle in Style emote.

Note: The event to get the Battle in Style emote hasn’t started in Free Fire yet, and gamers will only be able to get it for free once it arrives in the game on November 27.

Free Fire: Guide to get free Battle in Style emote

This is the calendar of the ongoing Booyah Day events in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Events centered on Booyah Day have been running in Garena Free Fire for more than a week. They provide players with the opportunity to obtain a variety of themed goodies, including costume bundles, skins and other rewards.

The developers have indicated in the event calendar that on November 27, players will receive a free login reward in the form of an emote called Battle in Style. Therefore, all players need to do is log in on the aforementioned date to receive the emote.

Apart from this, no other details have been specified regarding the emote.

As a login reward, the emote will be available to players (Image via Free Fire)

As a result, players should take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to receive a free emote. It is likely that a specific event page will be made available once the event starts.

This event provides gamers with a free emote (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from the one mentioned above, another event offers the players a free emote at no cost – Booyah Day Top Up. It started on November 17 and will be available to users till November 21, i.e., today.

Gamers must purchase a specific number of diamonds to get their hands on a legendary emote and exclusive loot box skin:

Buy a total of 100 diamonds to get Bone Loot Box

Buy a total of 500 diamonds to get Dribble King

Readers can find more information about the same event by clicking on this link.

