How to get free diamonds to purchase Legendary emotes in Free Fire

There are a plethora of unique cosmetic items in Free Fire, with emotes being one of the most sought-after ones. There is a vast range of them available, and developers add new ones regularly.

Emotes can generally be obtained through the in-game store with diamonds or through specific events. However, not every user possesses the required quantity of diamonds, and spending money on them is also not a feasible option. As a result, they look for alternative methods of obtaining in-game currency for free.

A guide to obtaining free diamonds for Legendary emotes in Free Fire

Players can earn free diamonds and then use them to buy emotes in Free Fire, and Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best ways to do so. This application is used by millions of people worldwide, and it has received over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

After downloading the app, users first need to create their profile by entering general details like age, gender, and so on. Afterward, users will be given surveys to take, and if they complete them, they will be rewarded with Google Play credits.

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by players to get diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

However, it is crucial to remember that the frequency of getting these surveys and rewards will differ depending on the user.

Following that, gamers can spend their acquired Play Credits to buy diamonds in Free Fire. They can also wait for super airdrops to get a better value because they provide a bonus number of diamonds.

How to purchase Legendary emotes in Free Fire

Step 1: After receiving the diamonds, players can visit the in-game shop by clicking on the 'Store' icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Players need to head over to the in-game store to purchase the emotes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players must tap on the Collection option and press the Emotes tab. The list of purchasable emotes will show up on their screens.

Also Read

Users can purchase necessary emote in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers can finally buy the required emote and later equip it from the Collection tab.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu