Free Fire Booyah Day top up event: How to get free Legendary emote

Events based on Booyah Day have been running in Free Fire for a few days now, and they provide players with various themed rewards that include skins, costumes, and more. Users just have to complete the required objectives to get their hands on the items.

The 'Booyah Day Top Up' event is one of the more recent additions to the game. It provides players with the opportunity to obtain an exceptional loot box skin and the Legendary emote known as the Dribble King.

Details about the new Booyah Day top up event in Free Fire

This event will be available in Free Fire till 21 November (Image via Free Fire)

'Booyah Day Top Up' started in Free Fire today, i.e., 17 November, and it will be running until 21 November. Like all previous ones, users are required to purchase a given number of diamonds in the game to get the rewards:

Buy 100 diamonds: Bone Loot Box

Buy 500 diamonds: Dribble King (emote)

All interested users can acquire the specified amount of in-game currency and then claim the emote and loot box skin for free.

Note: Even though the rewards from the event are free, players have to spend real money to buy the diamonds.

How to purchase diamonds and get the rewards

Step 1: Due to the inaccessibility of top-up websites such as Codashop and Games Kharido, gamers are compelled to use the in-game center.

Step 2: After accessing Free Fire's top-up center, select the number of diamonds to be purchased.

Choose any one of the options offered (Image via Free Fire)

The following are the available top-up options:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Once the payment is completed, the diamonds will be deposited into the users' accounts. Additionally, they will be entitled to receive the rewards.

Gamers can proceed with the purchase by completing the payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: On the Free Fire lobby screen, players should tap on the 'Calendar' icon to head over to the events section.

Step 5: Next, players should press 'Booyah Day Top Up' beneath the 'Booyah Day' section. They can finally click on the 'Claim' button located next to the items to redeem them.

