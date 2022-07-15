Free Fire OB35 MAX version update: India release time, maintenance schedule, upcoming events, and more 

Garena releases streamlined updates for its prominent battle royale titles, Free Fire, and its MAX version approximately every two months. The update consists of numerous new features and upgrades to previous elements.

The OB35 version of the Free Fire MAX update is right around the corner, and the excitement for the same has been at its peak. Mobile gamers are eagerly waiting for the update's official launch to experience new features, especially the new UI.

Release time and maintenance schedule for Free Fire MAX OB35 update for Indian server

Launched on May 25, the OB34 version of Free Fire MAX will wrap up on July 20, and the OB35 version will be available on the same day on all available platforms at around 9 am IST.

As per past trends, the Indian server should go down between 9:00 am and 10:00 am IST for the sake of its maintenance and again go live between 5:00 am and 6:00 am IST. During this timeframe, users will not be able to access any content in Free Fire MAX.

Start time: 9:00 am - 10:00 am IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5:00 pm - 6.00 pm IST (UTC +5:30)

In the meantime, players can handily update the application on their devices from their respective platforms and wait for the server to go live to try out new features.

The Free Fire MAX 5th anniversary X Justin Bieber collaboration event

A brand new character portraying Justin Bieber will be unveiled (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX's OB35 version will be entirely around the theme of its original title's 5th-anniversary celebrations. One of the most spotlighted events in the said update is the global collaboration event with internationally popular singer Justin Bieber.

Users will get sight of the said events taking place within the game starting in the middle of August, as the anniversary takes place on August 27. Several themed items will be released by the developers, including a variety of free collectibles as well.

Note: Officials are yet to announce the exact schedule for the anniversary and the collaboration events.

Most highlighted features to be released in the OB35 update

Here is a list of the most talked-about new add-ons and optimized features for the shooter to try after the update goes live:

Two new characters (including a male passive character depicting Justin Bieber and a female character with an active ability).

New SMG gun - Bizon (deadly but less stable).

New pet - Hoot (ability with no cooldown time).

New modes (Droid Apocalypse, Free For All, and Coin Clash).

Better UI (changed logos and fonts).

Enhanced visual and sound effects.

New in-game effects such as killing notifications added.

Interesting option for custom match lovers.- Quick Join

New setting for gloo wall.

Note: Pointers in the above list may not be 100% accurate as these are listed based on information derived from the OB35 Advance Server.

