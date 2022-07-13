Free Fire MAX OB35 update: Expected APK file size and release details

Garena is set to release its newest OB35 update for its much-renowned Free Fire MAX title in the coming weeks. The new update will feature a flurry of interesting modes and other additions. Players eagerly await the update as rumors of new characters and other add-ons come daily.

Android users can use the APK file to install the latest updates if the update isn't available on their device. The OB35 update's APK file will be available to players as soon as the update goes live on the Google Play Store.

This article discusses the APK file size and release date of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update: Everything you need to know

The new OB35 update for FF MAX is around the corner and players are waiting to test the new features on their devices. The update will arrive with brand new characters, pets, and other items like Elite Pass, colorful outfits, and weapon skins.

The expected release date for the OB35 update is expected between July 20 and 23, 2022. However, gamers have to wait for the maintenance break to end to download the latest update on their smartphones.

Players who want early access to the new update can also register for the Advance Server. The Advance Server can be accessed with the help of an activation code which can be acquired by registration. Players can use the following guide to register for the Advance Server for the upcoming updates of Free FIre MAX.

Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for Free Fire MAX Advance Server:

The registration process for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

1) Head to any browser on your smartphone and search for the official Advance Server website.

2) Users can sign up or register on the website with the help of their Google or Facebook accounts.

3) After that, the user is required to enter his email ID to register for the Advance Server program.

5) In the next step, click on the Join Now button to complete your registration.

6) Upon successful registration, players will be sent to a new screen where they can access the Activation Code and the download link for the new update's Advance server.

The APK file size is expected to be around 500-800MB.

The new update will feature a new pet named Hoot along with a special character based on popular singer Justin Bieber. A new SMG weapon called Bizon will also be released and has an excellent fire rate and damage per hit.

Developers have also made some improvements to the overall UI as well as added three new modes (Droid Apocalypse, Coin Cash, and Free for All) for players to play and enjoy with their teammates.

Guide to installing Free Fire MAX OB35 on your smartphone

1) Open the Play Store and look for the Free Fire MAX new updates.

2) If the update hasn't arrived, head to any browser on your smartphone.

3) Search for Garena's official website in the search bar.

4) Click on the official website and tap on the download button to get the APK file for free.

5) Upon successful download, install the file and download any remaining in-game updates on the loading screen.

