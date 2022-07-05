5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in July 2022

Free Fire has become one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre. The game gained top positions on leading app stores and websites for its action-packed gaming experience.

Gamers can engage with lots of interesting in-game elements like pets, characters, and much more, making the overall gameplay even more fun and exhilarating.

Characters are the most beloved element of the title, and there are over 30 options with unique skills. Some have active skills, while others offer passive skills.

Characters with passive abilities can activate the skill depending on the situation.

Jota and four best Free Fire characters with passive skills

5) Otho

Otho offers one of the handiest passive skills for users who play as supporters to their squads. He is known for his skill, Memory Mist, where, upon an enemy's elimination, the positioning of other opponents within 25m is revealed.

The positioning is also visible to other teammates. It helps players quickly learn about the positions of other rivals and defeat them to get the Booyah. The character is available in the shop for 499 diamonds.

4) Wukong

Wukong is a cool-looking Free Fire character with a fantastic skill. He comes with the unique Camoflague ability in the game, allowing users to transform into a bush and reduce the overall movement speed by up to 20%.

Players can purchase the character for 499 diamonds from the store. His skills include a cooldown period of 300 seconds and a total duration of 10 seconds.

It is convenient when gamers are low on HP and don't want to reveal themselves to enemies.

3) Jota

Jota has one of the most fantastic passive abilities in Free Fire. Sustained Raids helps players recover some part of their HP by using their weapons and hitting opponents.

Users can recover up to 10% of their total HP if they successfully knock down an enemy. The character is available for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in the character section.

2) Shirou

Shirou is another excellent character that offers passive abilities. Damage Delivered comes in very handy in the rank push to higher leagues. It helps gamers mark the attacker for six seconds within a range of 80m.

The marking is only visible to the user, and the information about the enemy player's position can be shared with teammates. It helps them devise better strategies to take down their opponents.

The ability also offers 50% armor penetration on the first shot onto the tagged enemy. It has a cooldown period of 25 seconds.

1) Nairi

Nairi is one of the best characters in Free Fire with passive skills. Ice Iron can help readers gain up to 20% gloo wall durability per second. Along with this, the damage to gloo walls with assault rifles increases by 20%.

Individuals can upgrade the character to higher levels to unlock more durability for their gloo walls. He is priced at 499 diamonds in the store.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far