Best android apps to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in India (2022)

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title developed by Garena. It offers top-class graphics and other immersive dynamics. Gamers can indulge in many maps and modes for a breath-taking survival experience.

Diamonds are an important in-game currency that enables players to unlock many items. These attainables include elite passes, characters, emotes, upgradable weapon skins, and much more.

However, acquiring the currency requires real money to be spent. Not every user can use their money to buy diamonds and other in-game cosmetics, though.

These four Android apps are great for obtaining free Free Fire MAX diamonds

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best application available on the Android platform, where players can earn real money and get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The app offers basic settings and a user interface where they have to answer some easy surveys sent to them on random days and which are easy to complete.

Upon completing the survey, gamers are rewarded with real cash in their Google Play balance. They can earn up to 30 INR per survey on the app.

Readers can collect money from the app, which is added to their Play Balance. They can use the funds to redeem diamonds for free in the in-game diamond store in FF MAX.

2) Swag Bucks

Swag Bucks is also a renowned platform where players can earn money to redeem diamonds for free. The app works on the GPT (Get Paid To) model, where they get rewarded points for completing in-app tasks, including finishing surveys, making purchases, and watching videos.

Users can collect a certain amount of points and use them to redeem gift cards. Free Fire MAX gamers can redeem Google Play gift cards in-game or Play Store. With the help of redeemed cash, they can buy free diamonds.

3) Booyah!

The Booyah! application was designed and developed by Garena. It hosts many unique events with rewards like free outfits, emotes, and other items. Players can participate in these events and earn free prizes in their Free Fire MAX accounts.

Currently, the app doesn't offer users events that reward free diamonds. However, the free rewards available at different events are more exciting than free diamonds.

4) Easy Rewards

The Easy Rewards application is another excellent choice for gamers seeking free diamonds in FF MAX. The app also works on the GPT concept, where they are rewarded for completing different tasks available on the app.

Players can earn lots of points by filling out various surveys, downloading applications, and watching video clips available on the app. Upon completing these tasks, they get special points.

Users can redeem these points to purchase gift cards of popular platforms like Amazon and the Play Store, depending on the offers available on the app.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinions.

