5 best Free Fire MAX emotes released for Indian server in 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular titles in the Indian gaming community. The title has garnered a huge player base with the help of its premium BR concepts and dynamics. Gamers can experience an intense survival in HD-quality graphics and astonishing in-game elements like weapon skins, outfits, character pets, and emotes.

Emotes are one of the most beloved dynamics of the title, where players can use them to make the game even more fun. Players can see the in-game character doing various actions upon using these emotes.

Some of these emotes are time-exclusive or released on particular servers. This article discusses the five best emotes released for the Indian server in Free Fire MAX.

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip is an excellent emote available to players on the Indian server. Upon using the emote, the character performs a backflip action. The backflip looks cool, and players love to use the emote in the lobby and during matches.

The emote is available for 399 diamonds in the collection store.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

4) Provoke

The Provoke is another interesting emote available to players in Free Fire MAX. The emote is very aggressive in which the character challenges the opponent in a battle. When using the emote, the character does a thumbs-down action and provokes the enemy player. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds from the collection section of the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Bring it on! Let's see what you've got."

3) Arm Wave

The Arm Wave emote one of the game's most used and rarest emotes. The emote offers a cool dance move. When the player clicks on the emote, the character shows an arm wave dance move which is very funky. The emote is also very cheap and is priced at 199 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

2) Bhangra

The Bhangra emote is one of the fan favorites in Free Fire MAX. Indian FF MAX players widely love the emote as it shows an Indian folk dance. Upon using the emote, the in-game character shows some great bhangra dance moves that are eye-catching. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

1) Kungfu Tigers

The Kung Fu Tigers emote one of the best emotes ever introduced on the Indian server. When a player uses the emote, the character shows some good KungFu moves, and along with this, the Tiger pet also gets an animated entry on the screen.

The emote has great animation and looks magnificent. The emote was available in the top-up event, where it was available for a top-up of 500 diamonds in the game.

The in-game description reads:

"A pair of roaring beasts has been unleashed."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

