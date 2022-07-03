5 best Free Fire characters with active skills in July 2022

Free Fire offers a dynamic battle royale experience where gamers are part of intense, action-packed matches. There are lots of interesting elements like upgradable weapon skins, vehicle finishes, pets, and much more.

The title offers various in-game characters with unique abilities. Some characters have active skills while others have passive skills. Players prefer using the former as they are much more aggressive and offer great versatility.

DJ Alok and four other characters with best active skills for Free Fire

5) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is one of the newest characters for users to equip in the title. He offers the Healing Heartbeat skill, which creates a temporary healing zone that helps them recover three HP per second. The healing zone has a diameter of 3.5 meters.

Inside the healing zone, downed players can get revived on their own. It helps them quickly restore themselves and take down their opponents to get the Booyah. The character is available for 499 diamonds.

4) K

K in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

K is one of the most excellent Free Fire characters that offers an active skill. His ability is called Master of All, providing two different modes.

The first mode is called Jiu-Jitsu mode, in which teammates within the six-meter range of Captain Booyah get an increase in EP to HP conversion rate by five times.

The second mode is called Psyhclogy mode. In this mode, after every 2.2-second interval, gamers will receive a recovery of three EPs.

The ability comes with a three-second mode switch cooldown. K is priced at 599 diamonds in the store.

3) Skyler

Skyler character with Riptide Rhythm skill (Image via Garena)

Skyler offers impressive skills that suit players with aggressive playing styles. His Riptide Rhythm helps them destroy up to five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters.

The gloo wall's destruction will help users catch their enemies off guard and eliminate them. The cooldown of the skill is 60 seconds. The deployment of each gloo wall will help gamers regain a part of their HP.

2) Chrono

Chrono is another great character with an active skill, TimeTurner. He is inspired by famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo. With the help of this ability, gamers can create a force field capable of blocking up to 600 damage from enemies.

Inside it, the movement speed of readers is enhanced by 10%. The cooldown period for the skill is 50 seconds. They can purchase the entire Chrono bundle with cool outfits for 1499 diamonds.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is a fan-favorite character in the title. He offers an impressive skill called Drop the Beat that helps players create a 5m healing aura where they can restore their health by 5HP per second.

Alongside the extra heal restoration, the movement speed of users is also improved by 10%. They can upgrade the character to enhance the cooldown period and heal the restoration power.

The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the in-game character store.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far