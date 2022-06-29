5 best Free Fire YouTubers famous for pro gameplay (June 2022)

Free Fire is one of the most followed titles in the battle royale category. It has garnered millions of downloads for its high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics, running smoothly on various devices.

YouTube is one of the best platforms to post content and gain a vast audience. Many YouTubers have created successful careers on the platform with the help of their pro gameplay.

Players can learn lots of skills and other tricks from these YouTubers and improve their game style. Some of these content creators even display pro-level Free Fire gameplay.

Born2Kill and four Free Fire YouTubers famous for pro gameplay

5) Tahirguego FF

Tahirfuego FF is a rising name in the pro scene in Free Fire. He currently plays as an esports athlete for Team Nigma Galaxy and is an excellent assaulter known to pull his team out of difficult situations.

His channel has gained over 400k subscribers with 36,908,114 video views. He posts content based on clutches and montages of his competitive matches.

Players can learn many skills like quick headshots and perfect use of gloo walls from him. Tahirfuego FF's Free Fire UID is 648859472, and readers can visit his channel here.

4) RUOK FF

ROUK FF is considered one of the most aggressive players in the community. His gameplay is high-speed and includes lots of assault.

Users are fascinated by his quick movement and accuracy in gunfights. His in-game ID is 261109577. His channel has 10 million subscribers, a considerable feat.

The total number of video views on his channel is more than 600 million. Gamers can head to his channel by tapping on this URL.

3) Killer FF

Killer FF is a popular esports athlete from the Team Orangutan Free Fire lineup. His quick headshot accuracy and rapid movement have made him famous in the gaming community.

He named his YouTube channel Killer FF, which he started on July 22, 2017. Players can find lots of esports gameplay on his channel, which is very helpful in gaining experience playing tournaments.

His channel has 398k subscribers and has posted 133 videos.

2) Pahadi Gaming

Pahadi Gaming is another renowned name on the pro YouTuber list. He is well-known for his professional sniping skills and has acquired the title of Sniper God from his followers.

His channel has over 1.44 million subscribers and 114 million video views. His UID is 147098967, which users can search to see his stats and send him a friend request.

Check out Pahadu Gaming's main channel by clicking here.

1) Born2Kill

B2K or Born2Kill is widely famous in the Free Fire community for its impeccable accuracy and perfect use of sniper rifles. The channel is run by two brothers, Moez and Walid, who have worked hard to become successful YouTubers with their pro gameplay.

The channel currently has over 400 videos and 8.87 million subscribers. The total number of video views stands at 585 million. They have three other channels where they post short videos and highlights of the best matches.

Check out B2 K's main channel by clicking here.

