Free Fire name change tricks: Invisible nickname, IGN generators and more

Free Fire has become a famous name across the globe in the battle royale category. The title offers high-quality graphics without requiring any high-end specifications. The game runs smoothly on a wide range of devices and offers an exhilarating gaming experience.

Players have the option to change lots of in-game settings as well as their nicknames. This can be done with the help of a rename card. Players have also found lots of amazing name gimmicks like invisible name tricks and using unique text and symbols. It makes their profile look much more interesting.

This article discusses the Free Fire name change trick, which includes invisible names and the best IGN generators for the player to use.

Everything you need to know about Free Fire name change tricks

Garena offers its players the option to create unique names. One can change their in-game same or IGN with the help of a rename card. If the player doesn't have a rename card to change his nickname, he can visit the store to purchase one with the help of diamonds. After that, he can access it from the inventory and change his nickname.

The Invisible Name trick is one of the funkiest ones used by players to attain an invisible name in the game. The trick is easy to learn and requires basic knowledge of the game and web surfing. Here is a quick guide to getting an invisible name with the help of the Unicode 3164 trick:

Open any good web browser on your smartphone or other devices. In the search bar, search for websites that offer Unicode 3164 services. Copy any code from the website and paste it into your Notes application.

Use these Braille patterns (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now, add the Braille Symbol beneath the Hangul Filler. Copy the outcome of the addition and paste the desired name in the dialog box which appears while changing the name in the game.

Free Fire IGN generators

Gamers can also use various IGN generator apps and websites to get cool symbols for their nicknames. These websites offer many features like stylish symbols and an automatic nickname generator for users.

Here are some of the best IGN generator websites that players can use to get cool nicknames for FF:

1) Nickfinder

Nickfinder is one of the most widely used websites by players to get unique nicknames for different gaming titles. The website has various features like a cool text generator and fancy text symbols. Players can write their desired names in the text generator to automatically generate amazing nicknames.

2) FreeFireNickname

The second website that also offers services with cool nicknames is FreeFireNickname. Gamers can get astonishing names for themselves which they can simply copy from the website and use as their IGN. The website also features different segments for boy and girl nicknames. There are thousands of different names available for players to choose from and use for free.

