Unicode 3164 trick to get invisible ID name in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX is currently topping charts and winning over ardent battle royale fans. The game has uniquely impacted audiences with its fascinating dynamics and elements.

Gamers can enjoy an intense survival royale experience under different maps while equipping weapons like assault rifles, shotguns, and other utilities.

The title also allows changing users' in-game character names frequently. It helps them make their profiles look cooler.

Players can do this with the help of a rename card. To make the profile look more significant, they can also use the Unicode 3164 trick, which helps attain an invisible name in-game.

How to use Unicode 3164 trick in Free Fire MAX

The invisible nickname is one of the trendiest tricks in the game. Players are using the trick to get a unique invisible name and apply it to the title. The name is not visible to teammates or opponents, making the gameplay even more fun.

Players need to have basic knowledge of different in-game customizations and browsing websites to get an invisible nickname. Players must use unique characters like Braille symbols and U+3164 (Hangul Filler).

Step-by-step guide to get an invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX

1) Open your device and head to any browser.

2) Search for any website that offers Unicode 3164 services in the browser.

3) Copy any desired codes and paste them into the Notes app on your device.

Use these Braille patterns (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) Now, start adding the Braille Symbol beneath the Hangul Filler.

5) Copy the final result and paste it into the box that appears while changing the nickname.

Guide to changing the name

Garena has added a fantastic notion for players to change their nickname in the MAX title. It is one of the most loved features of the title as it allows the user to create stylish and cool nicknames for their profile and use them.

Players can change their nicknames with the help of a rename card which costs around 399 diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

1) Open the Free Fire MAX title on your device.

2) Look for a rename card in your inventory to change the in-game name.

3) If the rename card is unavailable, players can purchase one from the shop section with the help of diamonds.

4) Upon purchasing a rename card, access it from the inventory.

5) Upon clicking on the rename card, players will get the dialog box to write or paste their desired nickname for their character.

6) Players can copy and paste their preferred nickname into the box and click on Confirm to change their IGN.

Players who create a new account will get the option to add their nicknames for free at the start of the registration process. Developers also release events where gamers are rewarded with free items, including rename cards, for completing some easy in-game tasks.

