5 best legendary Free Fire MAX rewards released in 2022 for the Indian server

Free Fire MAX is one of the most played battle royale titles across the globe. The game has gained huge popularity in the BR genre with its eye-catching graphics and unique in-game mechanics. Players can choose from a variety of maps and modes for an intense and action-packed survival experience in the game.

Additionally, the developers also keep adding various in-game items like outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and much more. These items are labeled as legendary as they are limited-time rewards and are available only to a few players. As a result, players are always looking to get their hands on these legendary rewards to make their inventories look cooler.

This article discusses the five best legendary rewards released on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX in 2022.

Legendary McLaren is one of the best rewards released in Free Fire MAX Indian server

5) Hunter's Blade and Creed Slay emote

The Hunter's Blade and Creed Slay emote rewards were included in the Assassin's Creed Top-up event. Assassin's Creed is one of the most famous video game franchises and Garena's collaboration with it in Free Fire MAX was nothing short of iconic.

Upon making a top-up of 200 diamonds, players were able to obtain Hunter's Blade for free. The Creed Slay emote was available for a top-up of 500 diamonds in the event.

4) Ruthless Jinx Bundle

Garena offers some of the best-looking outfit bundles for various battle royale titles. The Ruthless Jinx bundle is one of the most popular bundles of 2022 in FF MAX. The bundle is more suitable for female characters and offers very elegant looks.

The Ruthless Jinx bundle was made available by developers during the 'She Plays Free Fire' event. Players were required to collect 15x 'SHE' tokens to redeem the bundle for free from the event.

3) Brassy Backpack Skin

The Brassy backpack is one of the best-looking backpack skins in the title, and players were not required to complete any task or top-up to acquire the skin. The backpack skin was made available on February 12, 2022, during the Squad Beatz event in Free Fire MAX.

Players were only required to log in to their accounts, and they could receive the backpack skin for free without requiring them to make any purchases or use diamonds.

2) McLaren Vehicle skin

The McLaren P1 Helios was one of the best vehicle skins released for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The skin looks very cool and offers every realistic experience to the players with its sound and other features. Players were able to acquire the McLaren P1 Helios vehicle skin from the McLaren top-up event.

Along with the car skin, the event also offered an amazing emote called the 'Win and Chill' emote. Players who topped up with 200 diamonds were rewarded with a free McLaren P1 Helios skin, and for a top-up of 500 diamonds, the 'Win and Chill' emote was rewarded.

1) Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall and Tribal Scarf

The best reward made available by Garena in the Free Fire MAX title was the Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall skin along with the Tribal Scarf. Both of these rewards were available in the Tribal Scarf top-up event.

Players were required to top-up 100 diamonds to receive the Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall skin for free. Additionally, upon doing a top-up of 500 diamonds, players were able to acquire the legendary Tribal Scarf for their FF MAX accounts.

Note: The rewards specified above represent the writer's opinion, and the reader's choices may vary.

