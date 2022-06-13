How to do gloo wall tricks in Free Fire MAX: 360° trick guide

Free Fire MAX offers top-notch dynamics where users can get the best battle royale experience. The game provides an easy-to-learn shooting and survival mechanism where the availability of various in-game items like weapons, vehicles, and other utilities like frags and gloo wall grenades are of great use.

Gamers can use many amazing tricks with these items to get the ultimate gaming experience. The 360° gloo wall trick is one of those fantastic maneuvers with which they can cover themselves from all sides with gloo walls. It is significant in open zone gunfights, where players lack hardcover.

Gloo wall tricks in Free Fire MAX can keep players alive

The 360° gloo wall trick requires basic knowledge of the game and decent reaction timing. With the help of this maneuver, users can quickly save themselves from enemies' surprise attacks from different sides of the battlefield.

The 360° gloo wall trick requires lots of gloo wall grenades, and gamers are recommended to carry enough of these items in their backpacks.

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the 360° gloo wall trick:

Tap the crouch button and select the gloo wall grenade in hand. Afterward, individuals may place the crosshair in front of themselves and click the fire button to set the first gloo wall. Now, they should drag the fire button and analog in a 360° motion to apply the gloo wall on all sides, thus covering the character.

To master the gloo wall trick, gamers can create a custom room with unlimited gloo wall grenades or go to the training ground section. Players can practice the perfect implementation of the gloo wall trick for smooth execution in Free Fire MAX.

Best sensitivity settings for 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX

Sensitivity settings to adopt for the best results when doing this gloo wall trick (Image via Garena)

A good set of sensitivity settings is much needed for the smooth execution of the 360° gloo wall trick. If gamers' sensitivity settings are slow, they will not be able to drag their crosshair quickly in the 360° movement.

With higher sensitivity settings, there are chances of the crosshair getting dragged more quickly and proper application of gloo walls not getting achieved.

Here are some of the most suitable sensitivity settings that players can use for the 360° gloo wall trick:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 85

Players are advised to visit the training grounds upon copy-pasting these sensitivity settings. They can get used to the new sensitivity for general camera angles and other scopes.

It will help them develop better muscle memory for newly applied sensitivity settings and benefit them during matches.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

