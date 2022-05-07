Best Free Fire sensitivity for 360° gloo wall trick and movement

Free Fire is one of the most versatile titles available in the mobile battle royale genre. The title offers an extremely action-packed survival experience, and players get the option to customize a lot of in-game settings to improve their gameplay and get better results.

There are lots of common trick shots that most players use to get more kills and advance to higher tiers. One of the most widely used defensive tricks in the game is the 360° gloo wall trick. With the help of this gloo wall, gamers can instantly cover themselves with walls to save themselves from enemy fire.

Sensitivity settings play a major role in the execution of the 360° gloo wall trick, which is why this article will discuss the best sensitivity settings to use for the 360° gloo wall and movement in Free Fire.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for 360° gloo wall trick and movement

Free Fire offers its users the option to make changes to the sensitivity settings related to the camera angle and various scopes. Players can set the value of these settings anywhere between 0 and 100 to improve the accuracy of their aim.

For the 360° gloo wall trick and movement, players are advised to keep the relevant sensitivity settings high. It helps the character move quickly and transfer the aim in any direction more easily.

Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can use to get better at the 360° gloo wall trick and movement:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

Players are recommended to apply these sensitivity settings and visit the training grounds. On the training grounds, players can perform various drills to improve their aim and movement speed.

Tips to use 360° gloo wall trick

One of the best tips for quick deployment of a gloo wall is to use the crouch button and move their crosshair onto the ground position. After that, players need to choose the gloo wall grenade and use the fire button to place the gloo walls around them while rotating their camera at a 360° angle.

The 360° gloo wall trick involves covering the character with gloo walls on all sides. It will help players take temporary cover from enemy offensive in open areas.

However, one essential thing to bear in mind is that players are required to have lots of gloo wall grenades available in custom rooms. For simple classic ranked and unranked matches, players are required to be fast with their finger movement and have decent sensitivity settings to quickly turn their camera angle and tap on the gloo wall grenade.

