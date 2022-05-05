5 best Free Fire characters for squad mode in May 2022

Free Fire offers a flurry of various interesting in-game elements. Gamers can get a fantastic survival royale experience with the proper use of features like upgradable weapon skins, characters, and pets.

More than 30 different characters are also available for players to purchase and use on the battlefield. These characters come with eye-catching skills that are very handy in various battle situations.

Some skills have a healing effect, while others offer dynamics like force fields and increased EP and HP. The squad mode is one of the most beloved modes in the game, where a total of four users can play together.

Most potent Free Fire characters for squad mode

5) Skyler

Skyler is one of the coolest-looking characters in Free Fire. He is also very suitable for the squad mode as his ability, Riptide Rhythm, is of great use to gamers in ranked modes.

They can destroy a maximum of five gloo walls with the help of a sonic wave within the 50m range. It will help players catch their enemies in the open and defeat them.

4) Dimitri

Users looking to play the squad mode with their friends can use Dimitri as their primary character. His skill is called Healing Heartbeat, which helps create a 3.5m healing zone.

Gamers can restore up to 3 HP per second in the zone. The skill's effect lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

3) Chrono

Chrono is one of the most popular characters in this title for his exhilarating skill, Time Turner. With its help, players can create a force field around themselves, preventing 800 damage from enemies.

Users cannot shoot their rivals from inside the wall, though. The skill has a cooldown of 180 seconds.

2) Xayne

Xayne is also a significant character for the squad mode in Free Fire. She comes with the Xtreme Encounter skill, temporarily allowing users to get 80 HP.

The extra HP comes in very handy in rush situations, where players can use the extra healing to eliminate more opponents. The ability also offers an additional 80% damage to gloo walls and shields.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game. This character has an excellent skill called Drop The Beat, which can create a 5m healing aura.

Gamers can heal up to 5 HP per second by staying inside this zone. Along with the extra healing effects, the ability also improves the movement speed of individuals by 10%. They can purchase him for 599 diamonds.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer