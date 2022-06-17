5 popular Free Fire bundles every player wants back in Free Fire MAX version (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX is the premium version of the famous battle royale title by Garena, known as Free Fire. The former offers high-quality graphics and many other new events and in-game elements.

The core battle royale concept has been kept the same in both titles, and gamers can get the ultimate survival experience along with dynamics like cool outfit bundles, characters, and much more.

Many outfit bundles are limited only to Free Fire, and players want them back in the MAX version. These bundles are rare as some are from initial Elite Passes, while others came as part of time-limited events or were made available during special events.

Criminal bundle and four other bundles that every Free Fire MAX user craves

5) Blue Dino

The Blue Dino bundle comes as a whole bundle and is one of the reasons players love this outfit in Free Fire. It has a blue theme with a dinosaur-like look, making it eye-catching.

The bundle was available in the Incubator in Free Fire and is expected to soon appear in the MAX version.

4) Hip Hop Bundle

The Hip Hop Bundle is the funkiest bundle on the list and is one of the rarest in Free Fire. It was made available in the Elite Pass of Season 2, and the rarity of this item has made it very popular within the community.

The bundle looks modern and cool and is used by various content creators on platforms like YouTube.

The bundle consists of the following items:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

3) Skater Boy Bundle

The Skater Boy Bundle is one of the coolest-looking bundles available for Free Fire users. It is expected to come back in the upcoming updates of Free Fire MAX.

The most attractive feature of the bundle is its animated skates, which look amazing. It is available for 1499 diamonds in Free Fire and is expected to be available for the same price in the in-game store of the MAX iteration.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Skater Boy Top

Skater Boy Bottom

Skater Boy Mask

Skater Boy Head

Skater Boy Shoes

2) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is another that is widely loved by gamers in Free Fire. It is an outfit pack that those in the Free Fire MAX version have been waiting for.

The bundle was available in the first season of the Elite Pass. This availability in the initial Elite Pass season has helped it become very popular among players in both Free Fire titles.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Green Criminal Bundle

The Green Criminal Bundle is one of Free Fire's rarest and coolest outfit bundles. Users are eagerly waiting for it to come back in Free Fire MAX.

The bundle was recently made available by the developers in the Raider Spin event for the 4th Anniversary celebration. It has a green theme with a scary mask and is available in the inventories of a few gamers.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Green Criminal Top

Green Criminal Mask

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

