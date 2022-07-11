Free Fire 5th Anniversary x Justin Bieber collab event: Everything known so far

Collaborations have resulted in the addition of several events and themed items to Garena Free Fire. The game often forms new partnerships with various well-known celebrities, shows, and companies, which contributes to the growth of its overall popularity.

In a new development, the developers announced the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collab for the 5th-anniversary celebrations that will take place next month. It will lead to the introduction of a character based on the famous personality, alongside many other things.

All known details about Free Fire 5th Anniversary x Justin Bieber collab event

In-game performance is going to be the main highlight of the collaboration (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire 5th Anniversary x Justin Bieber collab will be one of the most significant events within the game. With it, the musician will be launching an exclusive song alongside hosting the first-ever in-game performance on 27 August.

The exact date will also serve as the peak day for the anniversary celebrations of the game. The official announcement on the website further adds:

“Garena has announced a partnership with global icon Justin Bieber as part of Free Fire’s 5th-anniversary celebrations. Set to be the biggest to date, this year’s festivities include bringing back players’ favorite themed contents, exclusive rewards, and giveaways, as well as a series of collaboration events and activities, both in-game and beyond.”

As August approaches, the developers will provide further information on the events and other details. There is a good chance that content will begin rolling out a few weeks after the OB35 update.

Justin Bieber character to be added

Details of the ability (Image via Garena)

Description: J.Biebs dedicates his life and uses his singing to reunite the world.

Ability name: Silent Sentinel

Ability type: Passive

J.Biebs is the name of Justin Bieber’s character in Free Fire. Essentially, with Silent Sentinel, users and allies within 6 meters have a chance to block 7% of the damage dealt to them using their EP. Additionally, EP taken from teammates will be added to the user’s EP.

When J.Biebs reaches his maximum level, the distance will increase to 12 meters, and the amount of damage prevented will increase to 15%.

Note: The title is banned in India, and players from the country must avoid playing it on their devices. They can play FF MAX since it was not on the prohibited applications list.

