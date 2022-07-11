Free Fire OB35 release date and server downtime details

The Free Fire OB34 version was released in May 2022, and fans are now awaiting the arrival of the OB35 update. The hype has grown dramatically since Advance Server went live a few days ago, allowing gamers to discover more about the planned features and other content. Additionally, the Justin Bieber collaboration news has added to the excitement.

In a new development, the developers have officially confirmed the release date of the OB35 patch, and fans are over the moon. The next section discusses the estimated server downtime and release date.

Release date of Free Fire OB35 update announced

The calendar confirms that the OB35 update will be made available on 20 July (Image via Garena)

Based on the Battle in Style calendar recently added to the Indian server, the Free Fire OB35 update will be available on 20 July. Consequently, users do not have a particularly long wait ahead since the new version is only 10 days away.

Following the update's release, Garena will introduce a new Clash Squad season to the game. The ranks will also get reset, requiring players to start their grind through the tiers again.

Aside from that, a new Gold Royale will be released, and the current one - 'Antiquated Warrior Bundle' - will no longer be available.

Expected server downtime details

Details about the server downtime (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the day of the release of the Free Fire OB35 update, the developers will take down the servers of the game. The maintenance period for India generally starts in the morning and ends during the evening.

The following are the expected timings for the server downtime:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5:30 PM IST (UTC +5:30)

During this break, all players attempting to connect to the servers will receive an error. Only after the conclusion will they be able to gain access to and test the features of the game's OB35 update.

Note: The expected timings of the server downtime are not confirmed and are based on the previous few updates. The developers will announce the official details a few days before the update.

Probable features of the OB35 version

Most features included in the ongoing Free Fire OB35 Advance Server will likely be introduced in the update. Subsequently, the following are some things that users might find:

Two mystery characters - Silent Sentinel and Wall Brawl abilities

Hoot pet – Far-sighted ability

New SMG – Bizon

Changes in the overall UI

Introduction of game modes – Free for All, Droid Apocalypse, and Coin Clash

Alteration in the settings (Character voices)

To check out the specifics of the features, fans can visit this URL.

