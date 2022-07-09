Garena Free Fire OB35 Advance Server full list of features revealed

With the launch of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server on July 7, the excitement among mobile gamers has reached its peak. Moreover, many new upcoming features and events will be revealed throughout the Advance Server session that will last until July 14.

The anticipation for the official OB35 update has increased since Garena's official announcement of a new global collaboration with international superstar Justin Bieber. The collaboration will be held on the occasion of the game's fifth anniversary and will come with numerous themed events.

Apart from events, there will be significant changes and optimizations in the said update. The features unveiled through the Advance Server have been listed in this article.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Free Fire in the country, and players from the territory should not use the same title. Instead, they should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

List of major changes in Free Fire OB35 update as revealed via Advance Server

1) New characters

More than one new character isn't a common sight in Free Fire with OB updates. However, there will be two new characters in the OB35 iteration, a male and a female currently being called Mystery Characters.

Mystery Character 1

The male mystery character has passive skills (Image via Garena)

Ability: Silent Sentinel

As mentioned earlier, the OB35 update will arrive with a global collaboration with Justin Bieber. As per the latest update on the official website, this specific mystery male character will be Justin Bieber's in-game version with the alias J.Biebs.

He has an impressive passive skill called Slient Sentinel. At the maximum level, allies within a 12-meter range can block 15% damage using their EP (Energy Points). In this case, the amount of EP deducted from allies will be added to the skill user's EP.

Mystery character 2

The second mystery character is a female character (Image via Garena)

Ability: Wall Brawl

This particular mystery character possesses an active ability called Wall Brawl, which, after a few seconds of activation, helps users mark enemies within a certain range by attacking gloo walls. Additionally, users can also penetrate the gloo walls to inflict damage on the same foes. However, it is only effective up to a limited number of gloo walls.

2) New pet - Hoot

Hoot is quite useful for esports athletes and rank pushers (Image via Garena)

Resembling an owl, Hoot is another attractive pet in Free Fire Advance Server. It has a skill called Far-Sighted that adds a 10-meter range to items and skills related to scanning. It also boosts the duration of the items and skills by 2.5 seconds at the maximum level.

Amazingly, no skill cooldown is required to use Far-Sighted, and the info derived from the scanning items or skills will be shared with teammates.

3) New weapon - Bizon

The new weapon is supposed to be one of the deadliest SMGs (Image via Garena)

Bizon is a powerful new submachine gun that can deal high high-damage, but it's not the most stable weapon. Users able to handle its recoil can easily take down their opponents in close and mid-range combat.

4) Enhanced user interface

The developers have re-designed the entire interface of Free Fire and its MAX variant, notably the logo and the font. Garena offers new visuals, an elevated gaming experience, and several new optimizations within the game. Sound effects are also expected to be altered in the update.

5) Quick Join option for custom matches

Custom players will surely be happy with this new option (Image via Garena)

The Quick Join option allows players to quickly enter anyone's custom room that doesn't have a password. Currently, players who do not have custom match cards search for an open custom room to enter. This can take a significant amount of time. But after this update, they can immediately jump to an open custom room with a single click.

6) Muliple new modes

These new modes will provide gamers with a more thrilling experience (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire already has many distinct modes, and each of them has a dedicated fanbase. To further enhance that side of things, the developers are bringing three more modes called Droid Apocalypse, Free for All, and Coin Clash, which will be played on the Wasteland, EL Pastelo, and Bermuda maps, respectively.

Among the mentioned maps, the first two are new.

Note: Readers should remember that some of the above-mentioned features and changes may not arrive in the official Free Fire OB35 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far