5 Free Fire tips for Clash Squad mode to get easy kills and Booyah

Free Fire has introduced never-before-seen concepts in a battle royale game, which has resonated immensely with the community. Playing the Clash Squad mode can give players a shot of adrenaline because of the high intensity and fast-paced fights.

Albeit being a bit difficult to push rank in this mode, with some intelligent gameplay and the proper techniques, users can not only obtain Booyahs but also get easy kills. The main thing is to keep adapting to the dynamic environment.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Follow these tips to get more kills and Booyahs in Free Fire

5) Avoid splitting up from squads and stay together at all times

A commonly observed mistake is that gamers new to Free Fire's Clash Squad tend to split up from their team. This happens because fast-paced action does not allow them any breathing time, as fights are breaking out everywhere.

Professional players, on the other hand, do not make such mistakes. Sticking to a squad and moving together enables them to score more kills without much risk of getting killed themselves. By advancing together, users can help and use their abilities to support each other in combat.

4) Avoid picking early fights and usage of utilities

Though strange-sounding, avoiding early fights and reducing the pace can be a good strategy even in Clash Squad. In essence, players can try to focus on taking control of essential locations/compounds and engage in a gunfight at the right time.

Mastering utility items such as grenades and flashbangs are equally important as the weapons in this mode. Grenades can be used to inflict large amounts of damage, while flashbangs can be used to leave opponents dazed and confused.

3) Right character combinations can help get more kills

Getting the character combination right in Free Fire makes a lot of difference. Depending on the combo, users can assume various roles within the hierarchy of the team.

They can focus on defense or stay on point as a rusher. With specific combos, a player will even be able to play a hybrid role.

Using a combination of DJ Alok, Jota, Maro, and Andrew, gamers will be able to function as long-range assaulters. With multiple ways to heal and added defense, they'll be able to attack opponents and provide covering fire without fear of dying.

2) Purchase only what is necessary

Unlike the BR mode, players do not obtain guns and items the traditional way. They have to purchase them in Clash Squad mode.

Users must ensure that they make coordinated purchases, enabling them to have a chance to defeat their enemies in a more synergized manner.

Purchasing items that don't benefit the team in any way will be a waste of money. Gamers should also avoid getting a rush of blood to their heads and going all out in spending their cash. If a player has surplus cash, they should save it for when needed.

1) Practice more, play more

Players need to be consistent and play Clash Squad mode every day. The whole mindset should be to consider this as a training room. Clash Squad is an excellent way to practice as the rounds end quickly. Lots of pro gamers improve their game by playing Clash Squads every day.

Over time, this will help users hone their skills and abilities in the mode to rise above the competition. Furthermore, given how quickly things tend to play out, this mode will help players better understand real-time strategy.

This will give them an edge not just in the Clash Squad mode but also in other Free Fire modes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

