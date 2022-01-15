5 best Free Fire pets for strategic support in 2022

During a match in Free Fire, players need to use every available advantage to improve their odds of winning. This can be achieved by finding weapon attachments, using maxed-out characters, and relying on pets. Speaking of which, some pets provide invaluable strategic benefits in-game.

While they don't help with combat directly, their abilities make the match easier for the user. Using these pets in-game will significantly improve players' odds of winning.

Use these pets to gain a strategic advantage in Free Fire

5) Rockie

Rockie's ability in the game is called "Stay Chill." As the name implies, it helps characters with active abilities reduce their skill cooldown time by 15%. This allows players to use their abilities more often during a match.

This ability is a must-have for characters such as Chrono and Xayne, whose abilities have a cooldown timer of over 100 seconds. However, it can also be beneficial to characters such as DJ Alok and Skyler, whose abilities' cooldown timer is less than 50 seconds.

4) Beaston

Beaston's ability in Free Fire is called "Helping Hand." It increases the throwing distance of all grenade types in-game by 30%. Although the skill is rather rudimentary in nature, it's useful for players who rely on throwables in-game.

Players can take advantage of the increased throwing range and lob grenades at their opponents from a distance. Additionally, while rushing, gloo walls can be placed further apart from each other. This reduces the number of gloo walls needed to rush safely.

3) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's ability in the game is called "Smooth Gloo." It's a unique skill that benefits players who use a lot of gloo walls during the match. If the user has less than two gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor will give them one every 100 seconds.

Despite the long cooldown time and prerequisites, the ability is helpful in certain situations. For instance, instead of users looking for gloo walls in the end zone, they can rely on Mr. Waggor to give them a few.

2) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's ability in Free Fire is called "Dashy Duckwalk." It allows players to move about the map at 60% increased speed while crouching. This opens up a whole new range of tactical options for the user.

They can use this speed to move swiftly around covers and flank opponents in battle. Additionally, for players who enjoy a stealthy approach to combat, this ability is perfect for quietly moving about the map.

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's ability in the game is called "Bouncing Bonus." Whenever the safe zone shrinks during a match, the user receives 50 EP. This ability functions till the EP bar is full.

Characters like A124 will highly benefit from this ability as she uses EP to heal rapidly. Additionally, having a full EP bar in-game is beneficial by itself. It allows for passive HP recovery, which enables players to carry on in-game without stopping and healing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha