Chrono vs A124: Which Free Fire character has better abilities in 2022?

Free Fire certainly boasts a diverse collection of both active and passive characters that players can use in matches. Active abilities are arguably more powerful than passive abilities, but have cooldown times. Unlike passive abilities, active abilities also have to be manually activated by players.

Chrono is one of the fan-favorite active characters in the battle royale game while A124 is considered to be an underrated active character. Before the upcoming OB32 update rolls out, this article will compare both their abilities to determine who is better for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability, which is called Time Turner, is a special skill that creates a force field that blocks 800 damage from enemies outside the field while also preventing Chrono from shooting them.

As the ability is leveled up, its cooldown time gradually reduces from 180 seconds to 120 seconds. The ability lasts for 4 seconds, but can last up to 6 seconds at maximum level.

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, which helps the character convert EP to HP over a duration of 4 seconds.

At the initial level, only 20 EP can be converted to HP. When the ability is eventually at its maximum level, she is capable of converting 60 EP to HP, which is quite useful.

Which Free Fire character’s ability is better?

A124 is more powerful than Chrono (Image via ff.garena)

After the latest OB31 update, Chrono's ability has become just a mere shield. The significant advantages his ability used to provide before have been nearly eradicated, making him as effective as a gloo wall.

Therefore, players will have better results if they opt for A124 in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Since HP recovery plays an important role in aggressive matches, A124 will ensure that players have enough health points to survive intense combat.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

