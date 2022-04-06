Top 3 powerful Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay (April 2022)

Character combinations are an intriguing aspect of Garena Free Fire, and they can be vital if players want to push their ranks. These can essentially be created after individuals buy skill slots with either diamonds or gold.

Another thing to remember is that each combination can have only one active ability character, alongside three passive skills. Consequently, they must be carefully created based on playing style and other factors.

Many enjoy rush gameplay and look for combinations for the same reason. Here are three of the most excellent choices.

Note: The list reflects the writer's opinion, and the preference of characters may differ from one user to the next. Additionally, the abilities listed below are at the lowest level of each character within the game.

Best character combinations to make in Free Fire for rush gameplay

3) Wukong + D-bee + Leon + Shirou

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong transforms players into a bush (Image via Garena)

Wukong's ability in Free Fire allows players to transform into a bush with a 20% speed reduction. If they attack an enemy, the effect will end. There is a 200-second cooldown period after being used; however, if the user takes down an opponent, the cooldown will be automatically removed.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee increases movement speed and accuracy (Image via Garena)

D-bee's ability raises the user's movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20% when firing while moving.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon restores five health (Image via Garena)

After surviving combat, gamers gain five health points. At the highest level, the health regained will be 30.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou tags opponents (Image via Garena)

Owing to Shirou's ability, if an opponent strikes users within 80 meters, the attacker will be tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot on the targeted opponent will also have 50% more armor penetration. The skill has a 25-second cooldown.

2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Otho

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok restores health (Image via Garena)

Alok's ability generates a 5m aura in Free Fire that enhances movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds after the user activates it. The cooldown is 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota is good for aggressive playing style (Image via Garena)

While using firearms, hitting an adversary in Free Fire recovers some health due to Jota's ability. Moreover, knocking out an adversary will restore 10% of the total health points.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai reloads the magazine of a weapon (Image via Garena)

Raging Reload auto-reloads a gun by 30% of its maximum magazine capacity when players take down an opponent in Free Fire. It only works with ARs, SMGs, SGs, and pistols.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho reveals enemy locations (Image via Garena)

After eliminating an enemy, Otho's ability reveals the positions of other foes in a range of 25 meters. Memory Mist will share information regarding their locations with teammates as well.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Moco

K: Master of All

K has multiple effects (Image via Garena)

K's Master of All in Free Fire boosts the maximum EP by 50 points, and it features two unique modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Increases the rate of EP conversion by 500%.

Psychology: Leads to restoring 3 EPs every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP.

The mode changeover has a three-second cooldown.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel restores EP with kills (Image via Garena)

Miguel's Crazy Slayer is a perfect fit for K since it restores 30 EP after each kill. Using the Jiu-jitsu mode, EP can be quickly turned into health.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta raises max health (Image via Garena)

When gamers equip Luqueta, their maximum health increases by 10 points, up to 50.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags opponents (Image via Garena)

With Moco, enemies that users hit get tagged for two seconds. Their positions are also shared with teammates.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer