How to get free diamonds in Free Fire after OB33 update

Diamonds are the premium currency of Free Fire, and they are required to execute various transactions within the battle royale title, including those that allow players to change their in-game name.

However, not everyone can afford to buy diamonds. Consequently, many gamers have been searching for alternative methods that can reward them with the in-game currency at no cost.

Disclaimer: Players must not use illegal tools or modded applications for diamonds as they could lead to an account ban.

Free Fire guide: Obtaining free diamonds after OB33 update

Here's a list of some methods that can help gamers in the process of receiving diamonds:

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are an excellent method to receive the in-game currency (Image via Garena)

The simplest approach for players to get freebies is to use Free Fire redeem codes. In rare cases, developers may even offer diamonds through the code. As a result, gamers can keep an eye out for them.

Also, even if the working redeem code doesn’t provide diamonds, they will still be offering exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, and emotes for free.

2) Booyah

There are numerous events held by the developers (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena’s Booyah application is a great choice for earning diamonds. There are multiple rewards included in the events on the app, and sometimes the in-game currency is included in the prizes, alongside gift cards.

As a result, users should download the app on their devices and keep track of all the latest events incorporated by the developers. Another thing to note is that they must connect their Free Fire account to Booyah to get the rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Surveys are offered on the application (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards holds the top spot, as it is probably the most useful app to get diamonds. Those interested must first download the app, and they can then fill out the short surveys provided to them. In return, they will receive Google Play Credits.

Later, when participants have enough credits for an in-game top-up, they can purchase diamonds in Free Fire. They can alternatively save credits and use them to buy special airdrops or memberships as they provide a better deal.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so users must not download or play it on their devices.

Edited by Siddharth Satish