Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: New character and pet abilities explained

The Free Fire OB35 Advance Server launch on July 7 has excited the entire community, and players are eager to try out the upcoming features in the game. This always brings a wave of excitement as players get a chance to test out all the new features before their official release.

The developers have focused on the characters and pets in the previous updates, as they released new ones while balancing the existing options in the game. Players can expect the same from the upcoming patch for the game since the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server includes multiple new characters and a new pet.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server features multiple characters and a pet

Numerous Free Fire Advance Servers have featured a mystery character, but this one includes two, one of which is based on Justin Bieber as part of the collaboration. When it comes to the pets in the game, players will find a new pet, Hoot, which is also expected to be released with the global update.

Mystery character 1

The first mystery character is based on Justin Bieber (Image via Garena)

Ability: Silent Sentinel

The first mystery character is based on Justin Bieber and is equipped with Silent Sentinel ability. This passive skill allows the allies within a 6m range to block 7% damage using their EP. However, the EP deducted from the allies will be added back to the player using the gun.

Mystery character 2

Wall Brawl is an active ability that can provide information to the player (Image via Garena)

Ability: Wall Brawl

The second mystery character has an active ability called Wall Brawl, and as implied by the name, it is related to the Gloo Walls. Within 5 seconds of its activation, players can attack the Gloo Wall to mark their enemies within 5m of it. Moreover, upon penetrating the Gloo Wall, they will be able to deal damage to the marked enemy. However, it is important to note that this damage will be lower than normal.

Hoot

Hoot is the new addition to the pet roster (Image via Garena)

Ability: Far-sighted

In the Free Fire OB35 update Advance Server, Hoot has the Far-Sighted skill that enhances the range and duration of scanning items and skills. At the most basic level, it increases the range by 10 meters while boosting the range of scanning items by one second. When the pet achieves its peak level, the duration of scanning items increases by 2.5 seconds.

Most of the previous updates featured at least one character and pet. This time, however, Garena has already announced a collaboration with Justin Bieber; hence, one mystery character will undoubtedly make its way into the game, while the chances of the pet's release are also significantly high.

Other features

The OB35 Advance Server also includes other key features (Image via Garena)

A few key features in the OB35 Advance Server include:

Overall UI changes (Fonts, menus, icons, and more)

New SMG – Bizon

Multiple new game modes (Droid Apocalypse, Free for All, and Coin Clash)

New setting options (Character Voice and Smart Throw)

Free Plays to create Craftland rooms for free

