Garena Free Fire 5th Anniversary to feature Justin Bieber collab

Free Fire turns five in August of this year, and Garena has announced a collaboration with Justin Bieber to commemorate the anniversary. The stage is set to host an extravagant celebration with the "Reunite the world" theme.

Free Fire has been on a partnership spree in 2022. The game has already raised the bar with successful crossovers with BTS, Assassin's Creed, and even the ongoing one with Brazilian artist Anitta on select servers. Now, with the Justin Bieber collaboration, the developers are all set to provide a memorable fifth-anniversary experience.

Diving into the details of the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration

Garena announced their partnership with Justin Bieber via their social media handles.

Similar to the previous crossovers with music artists, Justin Bieber will release an exclusive new song for the fifth-anniversary celebrations. However, this time, the game will stage its first-ever in-game performance on 27 August.

Silent Sentinel ability helps players block damage (Image via Garena)

In addition to numerous events, J Biebs, a new character based on the global icon, will be added to the game with the release of version OB35. The details regarding the same are already available on the game's official website.

The character's description on the website reads:

"J Biebs is a man who wants to unite a fractured world. Through his childhood experiences, he learned that the answer to people's problems is not money or power but the actual connection between people. He has decided to use his singing skills to dedicate his life to reunite the world."

The character comes equipped with an ability called Silent Sentinel, which is likely a passive one. It helps players and allies within a 6m range block 7% damage using their EP. Simultaneously, the EP that gets deducted from allies will replenish the player's EP.

J Biebs's ability at all levels (Image via Garena)

At the highest level, allies within a 12m range can block 15% damage using their EP.

Gamers can expect to receive more details about the collaboration and the fifth-anniversary celebrations in the coming weeks. They can keep an eye on Free Fire's official social media handles to stay informed about the game's biggest festivities to date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far