Free Fire 5th anniversary: Highlights and rewards (MAX version)

Free Fire will complete five incredible years of its launch and will also celebrate its 5th anniversary in Free Fire MAX. Garena will introduce a flurry of events that will feature many astonishing rewards.

Players are eagerly waiting for these events to start as they can get most of these rewards for free in their accounts.

The developers have released a list of events' upcoming highlights and rewards that will come with events. Some main prizes include the new Justin Beiber concert with free emotes, classics, and premium exchange stores, also available in the MAX version.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Due to this government-imposed restriction, Indian users are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they may find the same items incorporated in the MAX variant for the celebration as well.

Nexterra map, Diamonds Store, and other details about Free Fire MAX 5th anniversary

1) New map

The Free Fire MAX's 5th anniversary will feature a new map called Nexterra. It looks futuristic with many significant elements available.

The developers have added many new dynamics to the map, including anti-Gravity zones and magic portals. These features look very interesting, and gamers will be amazed to use them.

The map will be made available to play and enjoy from 28 August.

2) New skins

The anniversary event will feature plenty of new skins for different weapons, outfit vehicles, and other items. Here is a list of all the new skins that are coming in various in-game events:

5th Anniversary Banner

5th Anniversary Avatar

Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary

Unite – FF 5th Anniversary

5th Anniversary Pin

Sonic Eyes Facepaint

Ultra Spaceship

Spaceship Dominator

Crystal Pixel Slicer

Universe Shatter Loot Box

Electro Fuse Loot Box

Universe Shatter Backpack

Sterling Star Backpack

Titanium Harness Skyboard

Crystal Digital Skyboard

Futuristic Slicer

Pan – Sterling Futuristic

Digital Basher

5th Anniversary Parachute

Flying Saucer

Pet Skin: Spaceship Moony

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic

Treatment Sniper - Sterling Futuristic

M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Weapon Magician

Gloo Wall – Universe Shatter

Gloo Wall – Binary Call

Katana – Sterling Futurnetic

Limitless Punch

Golden Futurnetic Bundle

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle

Passion Reuniter Bundle

Beauty Reuniter Bundle

Monster Truck – 5th Anniversary

Sports Car – Crystal Symmetry

Motorbike – Crystal Symmetry

Grenade – Universe Shatter

Grenade – Crystal Eerie

3) Time-limited Diamond Store

A new Diamond Store will also arrive with the 5th-anniversary celebration in Free Fire MAX. It will feature lots of cool weapon skins that players can collect with the help of diamonds.

The store is time-limited and will be available from 13 August. Users can expect many Rare and Legendary skins to return to the store, including old weapons and outfit bundles in Free Fire MAX.

4) Other in-game rewards

Gamers can collect lots of free in-game items in the celebration events. The developers have added free room cards for them, which will be available on 13, 20, and 27 August.

The initial two free room cards will be for two hours each, and the room card for the 27th will come with a validity of six hours. This means that readers can activate these free room cards and play their favorite modes with their friends and teammates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far