Free Fire 5th Anniversary event rewards: Golden Futurnetic Bundle, Universe Shatter Gloo Wall, and more

Free Fire fans and players are eagerly looking forward to the month of August as the game will be turning five this year. Due to this auspicious milestone, the developers have planned a wide array of activities and events featuring tons of exciting rewards.
Recently, the items that might be available as part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations were leaked. This information comes from Gaming Mistry, a data miner notorious for revealing details of upcoming events and content before their release date, which also provides gravitas to his leaks. Read through to learn more about the leaked items.
Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Due to this government-imposed restriction, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, users may find the same items incorporated in the MAX variant for the celebration as well.
Free Fire 5th Anniversary rewards leaked
In a series of posts on his Instagram handle, Gaming Mistry has provided a visual overview of the long list of items that will be up for grabs during the various events of the fifth-anniversary celebrations. This list comprises of:
- Golden Futurnetic Bundle
- Sterling Futurnetic Bundle
- Passion Reuniter Bundle
- Beauty Reuniter Bundle
- Monster Truck – 5th Anniversary
- Sports Car – Crystal Symmetry
- Motorbike – Crystal Symmetry
- Grenade – Universe Shatter
- Grenade – Crystal Eerie
- Groza – Sterling Futurnetic
- Treatment Sniper - Sterling Futurnetic
- M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic
- M1887 – Sterling Conqueror
- Weapon Magician
- Gloo Wall – Universe Shatter
- Gloo Wall – Binary Call
- Katana – Sterling Futurnetic
- Limitless Punch
- Universe Shatter Loot Box
- Electro Fuse Loot Box
- Universe Shatter Backpack
- Sterling Star Backpack
- Titanium Harness Skyboard
- Crystal Digital Skyboard
- Futurnetic Slicer
- Pan – Sterling Futurnetic
- Digital Basher
- 5th Anniversary Parachute
- Flying Saucer
- Pet Skin: Spaceship Moony
- 5th Anniversary Banner
- 5th Anniversary Avatar
- Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary
- Unite – FF 5th Anniversary
- 5th Anniversary Pin
- Sonic Eyes Facepaint
- Ultra Spaceship
- Spaceship Dominator
- Crystal Pixel Slicer
However, the data miner has not revealed exactly how players will be able to obtain these. It is safe to assume that not all of them will be available for free. Gamers will likely have to spend diamonds to acquire premium items during the upcoming events.
It is important to note that these are only leaks and must therefore be taken with a grain of salt. The developers may or may not add them to the game for the fifth-anniversary celebration. Fortunately, it is only a few days before these are incorporated into the battle royale titles, so players will be able to see which of these are accurate.
Ongoing events in Free Fire MAX
As part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations, the developers have already kicked off two events on the Free Fire MAX India server. These are Ready-Up for Anniversary and Cumulative Login Rewards. The first one provides multiple vouchers (Diamond Royale, Gold Royale, and Weapon Royale), along with face paint for free.
On the other hand, for the second event, users must log in for five days until 9 August 2022 to receive free rewards, including Gold Royale Voucher, Pixelated Staircase, and 5th Anniversary Pin.