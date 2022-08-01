Free Fire 5th Anniversary event rewards: Golden Futurnetic Bundle, Universe Shatter Gloo Wall, and more

Free Fire fans and players are eagerly looking forward to the month of August as the game will be turning five this year. Due to this auspicious milestone, the developers have planned a wide array of activities and events featuring tons of exciting rewards.

Recently, the items that might be available as part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations were leaked. This information comes from Gaming Mistry, a data miner notorious for revealing details of upcoming events and content before their release date, which also provides gravitas to his leaks. Read through to learn more about the leaked items.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Due to this government-imposed restriction, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, users may find the same items incorporated in the MAX variant for the celebration as well.

Free Fire 5th Anniversary rewards leaked

In a series of posts on his Instagram handle, Gaming Mistry has provided a visual overview of the long list of items that will be up for grabs during the various events of the fifth-anniversary celebrations. This list comprises of:

Golden Futurnetic Bundle

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle

Passion Reuniter Bundle

Beauty Reuniter Bundle

Monster Truck – 5th Anniversary

Sports Car – Crystal Symmetry

Motorbike – Crystal Symmetry

Grenade – Universe Shatter

Grenade – Crystal Eerie

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic

Treatment Sniper - Sterling Futurnetic

M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Weapon Magician

Gloo Wall – Universe Shatter

Gloo Wall – Binary Call

Katana – Sterling Futurnetic

Limitless Punch

Universe Shatter Loot Box

Electro Fuse Loot Box

Universe Shatter Backpack

Sterling Star Backpack

Titanium Harness Skyboard

Crystal Digital Skyboard

Futurnetic Slicer

Pan – Sterling Futurnetic

Digital Basher

5th Anniversary Parachute

Flying Saucer

Pet Skin: Spaceship Moony

5th Anniversary Banner

5th Anniversary Avatar

Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary

Unite – FF 5th Anniversary

5th Anniversary Pin

Sonic Eyes Facepaint

Ultra Spaceship

Spaceship Dominator

Crystal Pixel Slicer

However, the data miner has not revealed exactly how players will be able to obtain these. It is safe to assume that not all of them will be available for free. Gamers will likely have to spend diamonds to acquire premium items during the upcoming events.

It is important to note that these are only leaks and must therefore be taken with a grain of salt. The developers may or may not add them to the game for the fifth-anniversary celebration. Fortunately, it is only a few days before these are incorporated into the battle royale titles, so players will be able to see which of these are accurate.

Ongoing events in Free Fire MAX

Users can receive multiple items in this new Ready-Up for Anniversary event (Image via Garena)

As part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations, the developers have already kicked off two events on the Free Fire MAX India server. These are Ready-Up for Anniversary and Cumulative Login Rewards. The first one provides multiple vouchers (Diamond Royale, Gold Royale, and Weapon Royale), along with face paint for free.

5th Anniversary pin is up for grabs in the cumulative login event (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, for the second event, users must log in for five days until 9 August 2022 to receive free rewards, including Gold Royale Voucher, Pixelated Staircase, and 5th Anniversary Pin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far