Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Ajay, popularly known in the Indian community as Ajjubhai or Total Gaming, is among the most accomplished Free Fire content creators. He began his journey as a content creator in 2018. Four years later, he emerged as the game’s most subscribed YouTuber worldwide.

His primary channel, Total Gaming, has 33.2 million subscribers. He also runs multiple channels: Ajay Verse with 6.63 million subscribers, Ajjubhai with 624k subscribers, and TG Highlights with 1.15 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, and other details

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. He is ranked Silver 1 in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode.

His numbers in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 1034 solo games and chalked up 93 wins, attaining a win rate of 8.99%. He has 2616 kills and 883 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 33.75%.

Total Gaming has also played 1838 duo matches and been victorious on 358 occasions, equalling a win rate of 19.47%. In the process, he has notched 7314 kills and 2555 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 34.93%.

Ajjubhai has made 12909 appearances in squad matches and has 3073 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 23.80%. He has 49996 kills and 18254 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot percentage of 36.51%.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has not played a single ranked game in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career

Total Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has engaged in 1996 Clash Squad matches and has bettered the opposition 1108 times, ensuring a win rate of 55.51%. Total Gaming has bagged 13093 frags and 8296 headshots, retaining a KDA of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 63.36%.

Note: Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 1 August 2022. These are subject to change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Total Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Total Gaming’s monthly income through the YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $14.3K and $229.4K. The projected figures for the entire year are between $172.1K and $2.8M.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been working on the Total Gaming channel since December 2018. Over the years, has released more than 1880 videos. These videos have amassed a massive 5.917 billion views in total.

The channel had more than three million subscribers by the end of 2019. Ajjubhai currently has more than 33.2 million subscribers.

The Total Gaming channel has been garnering a steady following. In the last 30 days alone, the channel has amassed 200k subscribers and 57.359 million views.

