PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Dr. Hariraman is considered among the most accomplished Free Fire players in the Indian community. The player is not only a recognized content creator on YouTube but is also the CEO of the PVS Gaming team, which took second place at the FFIC 2021 Fall tournament.

His YouTube channel, PVS Gaming, has attained 2.37 million followers, where he posts videos on events, challenges, collection challenges, and shorts. At the same time, Hariraman operates a second channel called PVS Army, which has 689k subscribers.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, kill-to-death ratio, and other details

PVS Gaming’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 63725581. The gamer has accomplished Heroic rank in the BR-Ranked season and Platinum 3 in the CS-Ranked season.

He has accumulated the following set of numbers in the game.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming's lifetime stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has played 1181 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 110 first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 9.31%. He has notched up 3631 kills and 1162 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.39 and a headshot percentage of 32.00%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1020 duo matches and has come out on top on 165 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 16.17%. With 2262 kills and 562 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot percentage of 24.85%.

Hariraman has played 12088 squad games as well and has 2574 wins, retaining a win rate of 21.29%. At a K/D ratio of 3.39 and a headshot percentage of 27.76%, he has gathered 32279 eliminations and 8961 headshots.

Ranked stats

The content creator has not played solo ranked games in the current season (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has competed in seven duo matches in the current season and has one victory, converting to a win rate of 14.28%. He has accumulated 22 kills and two headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot percentage of 9.09%.

Lastly, the content creator has 95 participations in the squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 22, possessing a win rate of 23.15%. There are 363 kills and 105 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.97 and a headshot percentage of 28.93%.

Note: PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 30 July 2022, and these numbers will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The gamer's earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted by Social Blade, Hariraman is said to make within the range of $1.2K to $19.8K per month through the YouTube channel. On the other hand, the approximate figures for the entire year are around $14.9K to $237.8K.

YouTube channel

Hariraman started his stint as a content creator on YouTube more than three years back. He has consistently churned out videos to reach 1170 uploads at present that have surpassed 301 million views.

Simultaneously, his subscriber count has increased substantially, with the channel surpassing a million subscribers in 2020 and doubling this number in 2021. PVS Gaming channel has been growing at a good pace as the player has attained 20k subscribers and 4.955 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far