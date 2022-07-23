5 tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire after OB35 update

Getting headshots is one of the most important aspects of being effective in Free Fire, and it can help users take down opponents quickly. However, mastering the art of headshots is a challenging undertaking, requiring individuals to put in considerable effort.

In general, gamers will need to practice for hours and devote significant time to improve and become as proficient as those in the higher tiers. Additionally, they may follow certain tricks and tips to get better.

Note: The following list represents the opinion of the writer.

Five great Free Fire pointers for improving headshot percentage (OB35 update)

5) Drag headshots

The drag headshot trick can be used by players to land more headshots (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Users can apply a wide variety of diverse strategies to hit headshots in Free Fire. One of the most prevalent options in front of them is the drag headshot, which involves dragging the aim upward to strike the opponent on the head.

There are also multiple variants inside the drag headshot trick, with many gamers crouching and firing while attempting to hit their foes on the head.

4) Practice

The practice range can help users in the process of improving themselves (Image via Garena)

Nothing comes without practice, which is the basis for improving at anything. Hence, regular training is necessary for those who want to become proficient in headshots.

It will be impossible for gamers to improve their headshot skills without exerting effort. Accordingly, all interested users are recommended to head over to the in-game range and practice headshots.

They may also play multiple Clash Squad matches to test their aim after the practice sessions.

3) Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement can help users to get headshots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The positioning of crosshairs will also play an essential part in connecting headshots on the battlefield. It is strongly suggested that players make it a habit to set their crosshairs at a height where they would anticipate finding their opponent's head.

After some time, once the crosshair placement has enhanced, gamers will find that their ability to headshots will improve, and it will also seem that their aim has gotten better.

2) Use characters like Laura

Laura has proven to be one of the best characters in the game (Image via Garena)

Employing characters such as Laura can aid users in raising their headshot percentages in Free Fire. For those unaware, her skill will increase the overall accuracy by 35% when scoped in.

Aside from that, players may also consider using Dasha as an alternative because her ability has the potential to reduce the recoil buildup and the amount of maximum recoil by 10% at the highest level.

1) Optimal sensitivity settings

These are the suggested sensitivity settings that gamers can use for headshots (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings play a significant role in Free Fire, and achieving good performance in the game requires having optimal sensitivity settings. Users are encouraged to experiment with different options until they discover a configuration that complements their play style.

Here are the recommended sensitivity settings that individuals can try applying:

1) General: 90 – 100

2) Red Dot: 85 – 95

3) 2x Scope: 85 – 95

4) 4x Scope: 75 – 85

5) Sniper Scope: 70 – 75

6) Free Look: 80 – 90

The above ranges are not set in stone and can be altered by gamers as per their preference.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India by the government, and players belonging to the nation must not play or download it on their devices. They may, however, engage in Free Fire MAX since it was not placed on the list of prohibited apps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far