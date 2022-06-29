Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings to land headshots in Ranked Season 28

Season 28, the most recent ranked season of the battle royale mode available in Free Fire MAX, began a few weeks ago. It introduced new rewards that players could earn through rank progression and the exchange of rank tokens.

Like in previous seasons, many gamers are driven by the desire to be among the best. However, this would necessitate them excelling in various areas, one of which would be landing accurate headshots.

Users will need to have the optimal sensitivity settings based on the device they're using to have a better aim and get more headshots. The best settings for the same are provided below.

Note: The choice of sensitivity settings may vary from user to user, and the ones stated below are based on the writer’s opinion.

Best sensitivity settings for headshots in Free Fire MAX (Ranked Season 28)

Here are the recommended sensitivity settings to use for getting headshots (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the optimal sensitivity settings that players can use in Free Fire MAX:

1) General: 90 – 100

2) Red Dot: 85 – 95

3) 2x Scope: 85 – 95

4) 4x Scope: 75 – 85

5) Sniper Scope: 70 – 75

6) Free Look: 80 – 90

In general, a faster speed is recommended because it allows players to flick to the heads of their opponents faster. However, the ranges mentioned above are not fixed and can be tweaked based on an individual's preference.

Users may take time to adjust to the settings, but they should become accustomed to it within a few hours.

Tips for headshots

Players can follow some simple tips to get more headshots (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are some tips that can help users land more headshots in Free Fire MAX:

1) Practice: Having the perfect sensitivity settings will not guarantee the headshots, and users will need to put in substantial practice to improve. They can head to the in-game range to improve their ability to land headshots.

2) Placement of the crosshairs: The placement of the crosshairs is another aspect that will play an essential role in connecting headshots. It is recommended that players get into the habit of having their crosshairs always aimed at the height at which they would expect to find their opponent's head.

3) Drag headshots: Players use numerous techniques to land headshots. One of the most prominent ones is the drag headshot, which involves dragging the aim in an upward direction to hit the opponent on the head.

Steps to change the sensitivity in Free Fire MAX

The exact steps to change the sensitivity settings in the game are listed below:

Step 1: To begin, users should open Free Fire MAX on their devices. Once the game is open, they must tap on the ‘Settings/Gear’ icon in the top right corner.

Here is the icon that users will have to click to visit the in-game settings (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will soon get redirected to the ‘Settings’ tab. Players must now head over to the ‘Sensitivity’ section.

Step 3: They can adjust the required sensitivity settings based on the aforementioned guidelines.

The sensitivity settings will then be changed in the battle royale title, and gamers should be able to land headshots more often.

