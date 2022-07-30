Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Happy Prince Gaming is regarded as one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators from the game’s Indian community. His videos cover many aspects, and he often posts things like events, challenges, gameplay, and more.

Over time, Happy Prince Gaming has accumulated 6.88 million subscribers and 443.052 million views due to his fun and engaging content. In addition, he has more than 614 thousand and 434 thousand people following him on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124618683. He is a member of the “RAI BROTHERS” guild, whose ID number is 61575940.

The content creator currently ranks Silver I in Battle Royale and Bronze III in Clash Squad. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are lifetime stats secured by the content creator (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has played 1461 solo games and has 165 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 11.29%. With 3940 eliminations and 1463 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.04 and a headshot percentage of 37.13%.

In the duo mode, the popular personality has bettered foes in 277 of the 1470 appearances, leading to a win rate of 18.84%. At a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot percentage of 27.00%, he has 3989 kills and 1077 headshots.

The YouTuber has competed in a total of 9152 squad games and has come out on top on 1812 occasions, possessing a win rate of 19.79%. He has bagged 27114 kills and 7751 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.69 and a headshot percentage of 28.59%.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has not played ranked games in the current season (Image via Garena)

Within the current Battle Royale ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Happy Prince Gaming has not played any matches in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

CS Career

Stats of the content creator within the game's Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad matches, Happy Prince Gaming has played 3382 games and has 1431 wins for a win rate of 42.31%. In the process, there are 15050 kills and 7847 headshots to his name, upholding a KDA of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 52.14%.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 30, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Happy Prince Gaming’s YouTube income

Details regarding the monthly and yearly earnings of Happy Prince Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the content creator’s monthly YouTube income through his channel is between $1.4K and $23.1K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly earnings lie between $17.3K and $277.2K.

YouTube channel

Since beginning his career as a content creator, Happy Prince Gaming has consistently published content about the battle royale game. The earliest video on his channel is from April 2019, and he presently has 450 uploads, out of which the most watched one has 19 million.

In the past 30 days, he has amassed 30 thousand subscribers and 5.775 million views (Source: Social Blade).

