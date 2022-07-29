Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Lokesh Karakoti, often known as Pahadi Gaming or Pahadi Gamer, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire scene. He is one of the best esports athletes to have emerged from the country, and fans are in awe of his sniping abilities.

He is also popular as a content creator and streams the battle royale title on YouTube. He runs two channels named Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, and they have 1.43 million and 1.37 million subscribers, respectively.

Details about Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and more can be found below.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 147098967. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode, and his rank in Clash Squad is Silver.

The stats maintained by him in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gamer has played 1678 solo games and has 277 victories, converting to a win rate of 16.50%. With 5862 eliminations and 1988 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.18 and a headshot percentage of 33.91%.

In the duo mode, the esports athlete has bettered foes in 230 out of 2048 games, possessing a win rate of 11.23%. He has 4467 kills and 1074 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 24.04%.

Lokesh has also played 25729 squad matches and has 5929 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 23.04%. He has 80244 kills and 21391 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.05 and a headshot percentage of 26.66%.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Pahadi Gamer has played one duo match and has secured the win. He has accumulated 11 kills with a single headshot for a K/D ratio of 11.00 and a headshot percentage of 9.09%.

He has featured in 79 squad games and has been victorious on seven occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 8.86%. In the process, the player has 356 kills and 180 headshots, possessing a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 50.56%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo games.

Note: Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 29, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Pahadi Gamer’s YouTube income

Income from the Pahadi Gamer channel (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh’s monthly and yearly income from the Pahadi Gamer’s YouTube channel are between $261 - $4.2K and $3.1K - $50K, respectively.

Income from the Pahadi Gaming channel (Image via Social Blade)

On the other hand, the monthly and yearly earnings from the Pahadi Gaming channel are between $95 - $1.5K and $1.1K - $18.3K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Lokesh has worked hard to maintain the two aforementioned YouTube channels, and his rise to popularity is commendable. Currently, the view counts on the two channels stand at 115.232 million (Pahadi Gaming) and 92.163 million (Pahadi Gamer).

According to Social Blade, the Pahadi Gaming channel has lost 10 thousand subscribers and has gained 380.704 thousand views in the last 30 days. The Pahadi Gamer channel has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 1.042 million views in the last 30 days.

