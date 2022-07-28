Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, is one of the most controversial figures to emerge from the Indian Free Fire scene. He aims to bring a positive change to the game’s community with his videos and has been posting regularly for the last few years.

At the moment, Skylord has over 1.46 million subscribers. In addition, he has 152.218 million views on his YouTube channel.

Below are details about Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more.

Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire MAX ID is 77985476, and his IGN is “Skylord 69.” He is currently ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Gold 1 in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by Skylord in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Skylord has played 764 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has been victorious on 129 occasions, converting to a win rate of 16.88%. With 2486 eliminations, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.91 and a headshot percentage of 30.37%.

The player has also competed in 763 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 181, resulting in a win rate of 23.72%. In the process, he has bagged 2272 kills and 625 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.90 and a headshot percentage of 27.51%.

Skylord has participated in 15761 squad games and has bettered his foes in 7831 matches, retaining a win rate of 49.68%. He has accumulated 54192 kills and 11998 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.83 and a headshot percentage of 22.41%.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Abhiyuday has played 134 squad games in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season and has 74 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 55.22%. He has a total of 803 kills and 176 headshots with a K/D ratio of 13.38 and a headshot percentage of 21.92%.

Apart from that, he has not played ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

Skylord’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Skylord’s Clash Squad stats show that he has played 613 games and been victorious on 365 occasions with a win rate of 59.54%. He has 2311 kills and 692 headshots for a KDA of 2.01 and a headshot percentage of 29.94%.

Note: Sklylord’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 28, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Skylord’s YouTube income

Skylord's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Skylord’s monthly income from his channel lies between $203 and $3.2K. The content creator’s yearly earnings through YouTube are projected to lie in the range of $2.4K and $39K.

YouTube channel

Skylord’s channel has a diverse range of content, and he has maintained incredible consistency in his upload schedule over the past few years. His oldest video dates back to June 2020, and there are currently over 227 uploads on the channel. The most-watched video has over 2.6 million views.

Abhiyuday also runs two other channels on the platform, SKYLITE and SKYLIVE, with 85.9 thousand and 665 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far